The Pittsburgh Penguins named Kyle Dubas as their new president of hockey operations back on June 1. At the time, the expectation was that Dubas would handle day-to-day operations before hiring a general manager after the 2023 NHL Draft. However, things have changed.

Pittsburgh announced on Thursday that Dubas would formally take the role of general manager. Dubas has extensive experience as a GM, holding that position for five years with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dubas met with the media on Thursday to explain his decision not to hire a new decision-maker. “At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles as president and general manager in the hockey operations department,” Dubas said, via NHL.com.

“We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future offseasons to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department,” Dubas continued at his press conference Thursday.

The 37-year-old Penguins general manager is not the only member of the team's front office to receive a new role. Pittsburgh named Amanda Kessel and Trevor Daley as special assistants to the GM. Furthermore, Andy Saucier was named director of professional personnel. Finally, Erik Heasley was named director of minor league and amateur scouting operations.

Dubas has had a busy summer thus far as he attempts to reshape Pittsburgh's roster. The team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons in 2022-23. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin near the end of their careers, there is pressure on Dubas to win now.

It remains to be seen if Dubas taking the general manager's mantle is the right choice. Let's see how Dubas handles the Penguins roster as he attempts to win the team an ever-elusive Stanley Cup.