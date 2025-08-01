For the Buffalo Bills, this training camp was never going to be about easing into the season. Coming off a heartbreaking AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, every rep in camp matters. The Bills believe their Super Bowl window is wide open. However, an early development involving one of their rising stars has emerged as the first true reason to panic.

Lofty Goals, Familiar Faces

Expectations couldn’t be higher in Buffalo after Josh Allen’s first MVP season. This year’s training camp has an added spotlight with Hard Knocks documenting every move. The Bills spent the offseason doubling down on their foundation. They locked up key pieces for the long term and giving Allen the largest guaranteed contract in league history. Still, there’s no mistaking that this roster has been reshaped with several new faces expected to contribute immediately on offense, defense, and special teams.

Note that Buffalo came within one win of the Super Bowl last season. Falling once again to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship was painful as heck. The core remains intact, though. They still have Allen under center, a veteran offensive line, and coordinators Joe Brady and Bobby Babich entering their second full seasons. That said, if the Bills are going to finally clear that final hurdle, their draft class and offseason additions must deliver from Day 1.

As the team works through its first full week of camp, a position group that was supposed to be a strength is suddenly flashing warning signs. Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Buffalo Bills' biggest reason to panic after the start of 2025 NFL training camp.

Tight End Troubles: Kincaid’s Worrisome Start

Buffalo entered 2025 camp expecting Dalton Kincaid to be a featured weapon in their offense. Instead, the third-year tight end has become the biggest storyline for all the wrong reasons. After a promising rookie season in 2023 where he caught 73 passes for 673 yards and two touchdowns, Kincaid regressed in 2024. He finished with just 44 receptions, 448 yards, and two touchdowns. That drop-off came with injuries and culminated in a critical dropped pass during the AFC title game.

The offseason was supposed to be about recovery, renewed focus, and a bounce-back year. But now? The early signs suggest the frustration is lingering.

Injury Concerns: A Knee Issue That Won’t Go Away

Kincaid missed Monday’s practice with a knee injury. Sure, he returned Tuesday. However, it was clear he wasn’t himself. Reporters noted he looked tentative coming out of breaks and showed none of the explosiveness that made him a first-round pick. Passes that he typically plucked with ease fell incomplete. There was even one sequence where a crisp Allen throw bounced right off his fingertips. That's something that has become a pattern dating back to last season.

Bills coaches have downplayed the severity of the injury. So far, there’s no indication that he will be sidelined long-term. Still, every day he’s limited in camp puts more strain on an offense that’s already adjusting to a reshuffled receiver group.

For a team that has championship aspirations, every setback, no matter how small, feels magnified.

Why Kincaid’s Struggles Matter So Much

Buffalo’s receiving corps post-Stefon Diggs has always been a topic of debate. Yes, Allen continues to make plays regardless of the supporting cast. On the flip side, there’s no denying that the Bills’ offensive blueprint in 2025 is built on Kincaid becoming a mismatch nightmare.

Kincaid’s ability to line up in multiple spots, whether it's slot, inline, or even outside, is what forces defenses to adjust. If his injury lingers or his confidence is shaken, it limits the Bills’ flexibility. Teams will simply roll coverage to Khalil Shakir and dare the rest of Buffalo’s receivers to win one-on-one.

It also impacts Allen’s rhythm. Recall that one of his biggest leaps in 2023 came from finding Kincaid quickly on short and intermediate throws. That opened up deeper shots later in drives. Without that safety valve in 2025, Allen may be forced to extend plays more often, which brings risk along with reward.

The Bigger Picture

The Bills have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL, and training camp injuries happen to every team. That said, Dalton Kincaid’s early struggles are worth paying attention to. His development isn’t just a luxury. It’s a key factor in whether this offense can evolve enough to finally break through the AFC ceiling.

If Kincaid shakes off the rust, the offense becomes unpredictable and dangerous again. If he doesn’t, defenses will know exactly how to attack Buffalo when it matters most.

As Allen himself said earlier this week, “Camp is about building trust.” Right now, one of his most trusted targets still has a lot to prove before the regular season begins.