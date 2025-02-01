The Pittsburgh Penguins swung a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. The Penguins traded defenseman Marcus Pettersson after months of trade rumors around him. He goes to the Canucks in a deal involving five players and a conditional 2025 first-round pick. General manager Kyle Dubas noted that it was not an easy move for him to make.

Dubas released a statement on Friday after the trade call was complete. He addressed the fact that Pettersson and Drew O'Connor — who went to Vancouver as well — were long-tenured members of the Penguins. Their efforts over the years are not lost on Dubas or anyone in the Pittsburgh organization.

“Moving two long-time Penguins is never an easy decision. Marcus and Drew have competed day-in and day-out for the organization since the day they arrived. Both players are high-quality people, highly competitive players and zero maintenance for their fellow teammates and the staff of the Penguins,” Dubas said, via The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

What the Penguins got back in the Marcus Pettersson trade

The Penguins received three players and a draft pick in the Marcus Pettersson trade. One player has donned the Gold and Black before. Forward Danton Heinen returns after two seasons away from the team. He scored 18 goals for the franchise back in 2021-22. He followed up with an 17-goal effort with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24. However, he has just six goals this season.

Defenseman Vincent Desharnais has played effective defensive hockey in a limited role in the past. Unfortunately, his fit with the Canucks did not work out this season. Desharnais is a left-hand shot and could provides some depth on that side with Pettersson off to Vancouver.

Melvin Fernstrom is a third-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft. The Swedish forward is playing with Örebro HK in the top flight of Swedish hockey. He has very promising offensive tools which could land him in the NHL. However, the 18-year-old lacks a high motor and isn't the most competitive player on the ice. Dubas and the Penguins are essentially taking a flier here.

Finally, we get to the conditional 2025 first-round pick. This pick is originally owned by the New York Rangers. The Canucks acquired it in the JT Miller trade from earlier in the evening on Friday. This could be a very valuable asset, especially if it becomes an unprotected selection for a loaded 2026 NHL Draft.

The Penguins received some useful pieces in exchange for Pettersson. Now, they hope moving the pending free agent won't tank their postseason push. Pittsburgh is in action again on Saturday when they play host to the Nashville Predators.