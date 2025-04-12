The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a horrific start to the 2024-25 season. It was an unfortunate sign after nearly making the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They did end up turning things around despite fans calling for head coach Mike Sullivan to be fired. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as Pittsburgh has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Penguins have now missed the postseason three years running. This is quite unfamiliar territory for Pittsburgh. They entered the league in 1967. Since then, they had just two playoff droughts of three seasons or more prior to this season. They missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs from 1983 to 1988, as well as 2002 to 2006.

This team is hoping to avoid a full rebuild. Veterans Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin remain playing at a high level. And captain Sidney Crosby continues to be one of the best players in the league. These guys have won multiple Stanley Cups, and Pittsburgh would love to reward them with one more ring before they retire.

However, building a Stanley Cup roster is rather complicated. General manager Kyle Dubas knows all too well how hard it can be. But they have opportunities to add long-term pieces to the roster this summer. And with this in mind, here are two early Penguins trade targets to consider before the offseason truly gets underway.

Simon Nemec could be Penguins trade target

The New Jersey Devils drafted Simon Nemec with the second overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. At the time, it seemed as if he was going to be a cornerstone on New Jersey's blueline. He still has elite potential, and it would take a haul to pry him from the Devils. Still, there is a legitimate chance he is on the trade market this summer.

Nemec has had some ups and downs in 2024-25. As a result, he has seen a decrease in his ice time. The emergence of veteran Johnathan Kovacevic as well as rookie Seamus Casey has left Nemec on the outside looking in. The former No. 2 pick has even been demoted to the AHL, which has left him quite frustrated.

“I believe I've proven multiple times that I belong in the NHL,” he said to Slovak outlet Dennik Sport, as translated by Tomas Prokop. “I just have to wait for another chance and grab it when it comes.”

Nemec said at the time that it was too early to request a trade. A trade request could come this summer, though. Even if it doesn't, the Penguins make sense as a landing spot for the young rearguard.

Letang is in the final seasons of his career at the age of 37. Moreover, Erik Karlsson is 34 years old and certainly not getting any younger. Moreover, Karlsson is likely Penguins trade candidate this summer.

Pittsburgh wants to add young talent, especially those with high potential. The Penguins struck for forward Rutger McGroarty last summer. Perhaps this summer they add Nemec to their prospect pipeline.

Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren is a name to consider

The Detroit Red Wings are holding onto faint postseason hope at this time. Detroit picked up an important win on Friday over the Tampa Bay Lightning. No matter how their season ends, the team is likely to make some changes over the summer. And young forward Jonatan Berggren could be on his way out the door.

Berggren has had an up and down career to this point. He debuted in 2022-23, and left a rather positive impression. He scored 15 goals and 28 points in 67 games for the Winged Wheel. However, he played most of 2023-24 in the AHL. Berggren returned to the NHL this year, and has scored 10 goals and 20 points in 71 games.

There are a number of reasons Berggren could find himself on the trade block. For instance, he is a restricted free agent this summer. Detroit is likely facing added pressure to make the playoffs in 2025-26, as well.

Berggren is a young player, but he has shown nothing that indicates he is a long-term fit for the Red Wings. Perhaps he could carve out a role on the Penguins, though. Pittsburgh has traded for young NHL players with some upside in recent years. In fact, they added Philip Tomasino and Cody Glass to the roster in the 2024 calendar year.

Berggren has shown that he can score at the NHL level. Even if it's secondary offense, it could be useful for a team like the Penguins. A Berggren trade could allow the Red Wings to pursue an immediate upgrade. And the Penguins could take a chance on a younger player with skill who could stick in the NHL if given a chance.