With just a single game remaining in the 2024-25 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are closing out another disappointing year.

The Penguins currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, with just 78 points. The team holds just a 33-36-23 record, with a .481 points percentage. This will also mark the third straight season in which the team has failed to reach the playoffs.

So entering the offseason, the Penguins will have some decisions to make about their direction. The team remains well outside their window to compete, and would need significant upgrades to get back to the postseason.

With key veterans in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all still on the roster, we could see the organization attempt to build a more competitive group, in the final years of their respective careers.

At the same time, given the Penguins' position, they could consider entering a rebuild. The team hasn't been able to integrate much young talent, and adding future assets would be the best way to build long-term. If they chose this route, the team does have other trade chips they could look to move.

So below are three trade candidates for the Penguins, if they opt to sell pieces this summer.

Penguins were reportedly open to trading Erik Karlsson

In the summer of 2023, the Penguins acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks. Karlsson was coming off an incredible 101-point season, which led to his third Norris Trophy.

The move came shortly after Kyle Dubas was hired as the team's general manager, and Karlsson didn't come cheap. In exchange for the defender, the Penguins parted with a package including Mikael Granlund, and a 2024 first-round pick.

The deal came after the Penguins' first playoff miss in 17 years, and was clearly an effort to help re-open the team's window to compete. However, adding Karlsson didn't prove to be the game-changer the organization was hoping for, and Pittsburgh has missed the postseason in both seasons since the trade.

Karlsson will turn 35 in May. He has defensive flaws but can still produce at a high rate. He's scored 11 goals and over 50 points in both seasons with the Penguins while averaging over 23 minutes per game.

Still, there are some barriers to any Karlsson trade. For one, his contract remains extremely pricey, even with a rising salary cap. Then while he has only two years left on his deal, he also has a full no-movement clause. So any trade would have to come with Karlsson's full approval.

The Penguins would be willing to trade the defenseman, according to The Athletic's Josh Yohe. Again though, it would still be a matter of whether Karlsson would be willing to accept a trade, and if the Penguins could find a trade partner that makes sense.

Rickard Rakell could bring back a good return

The Penguins acquired Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2022 NHL trade deadline. A pending unrestricted free agent, the Penguins winger inked a six-year contract extension to remain with the Penguins long-term.

Since then, Rakell has been a great fit in Pittsburgh. His 35 goals lead the team, and Rakell also ranks second on the Penguins in points, behind only Sidney Crosby. Given the Penguins' current position though, Rakell could be a great trade piece, to help the organization recoup some future assets.

Rakell's $5 million cap hit notably looks like a cheap deal, considering his production. With three years left on his contract, there'd likely be a lot of teams interested, if the Penguins made him available.

The winger's production has fluctuated at times throughout his career, and his offense has often been tied to who he's playing with. So, while Rakell may be a key forward, there's an argument to be made for capitalizing on his value now.

At the same time, the Penguins don't seem eager to the winger. So while trading Rakell may ultimately be the right move, it would likely take a substantial return for anything to get done.

Bryan Rust could be a key trade chip

While there may have been more buzz regarding Karlsson and Rakell, Bryan Rust should also be looked at as a potential trade candidate.

Rust is one of the longest-tenured Penguins still on the roster. He's played 637 games with the team across 11 seasons, and remains one of the team's most productive forwards. This season, Rust has scored 29 goals and 63 points in 70 games.

Contract-wise, Rust is in a similar position to Rakell. He has three years remaining, at a cap hit around $5 million. But trading Rust would be one of the team's most realistic scenarios to build for the future.

The winger won't have a no-movement clause as of July 1, making a potential trade more possible. Considering Rust's production versus cap hit, he too would be able to bring back a big return.

Still, there's questions about Pittsburgh's direction. With Sidney Crosby signed for two more years, the Penguins may be looking to ice a competitive group for at least that stretch of time. If that's the case, Rust will likely remain with the team.

But if the Penguins were to pivot to a full rebuild, trading Rust could be one of the more impactful options available.