Kyle Schwarber made history this afternoon for the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, as the slugger crushed the 300th homer of his career. The Phillies outfielder joined an elite list of hitters with a towering 466-foot shot off Scott Alexander, helping seal a 9-3 comeback win over the Colorado Rockies.

The monumental blast that occurred in the ninth inning not only added Schwarber’s name to the MLB 300 home run club, but it capped off a statement win for a Phillies team trying to heat up. Schwarber became just the sixth player to hit his 300th in a Phillies uniform, joining legends like Ryan Howard and Mike Schmidt, as ESPN noted soon after the accomplishment on X, formerly Twitter.

The moment wasn’t even the night’s biggest swing. Down 3-2 entering the eighth, Alec Bohm delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead two-run homer—his third of the year—that gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn’t give back. Bohm's clutch homer just eluded the glove of Brenton Doyle in center field, changing the tone of the game and marking the team's first hit this season that flipped a deficit into a lead in the eighth or later.

From there, the offense poured it on. Trea Turner added a two-run double, and Edmundo Sosa followed with his first home run of the season as Philadelphia piled on five unanswered runs. Schwarber's blast emphasized his continued success against left-handed pitching, now eight homers in just 75 plate appearances.

Starter Cristopher Sànchez gave the Phillies six solid innings, while reliever Joe Ross earned the win. Meanwhile, Rockies starter Kyle Freeland's search for his first win continues, despite limiting damage early.

The Phillies vs. Rockies series continues Tuesday night as Philadelphia aims for their fifth straight win. With Schwarber's milestone in the rearview and the offense firing, the NL East leaders look primed for another deep run.