The Toronto Maple Leafs failed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. And they head toward an offseason that could see significant changes. Fans are frustrated after losing Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. This offseason could see significant trades and free agency moves from the Maple Leafs in an attempt to move forward.

The Maple Leafs have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. The future of Mitch Marner is in legitimate doubt as he enters NHL Free Agency. John Tavares will also hit the open market when the NHL's new league year begins on July 1. Emerging young star Matthew Knies is a restricted free agent in a summer more rife for potential offer sheets than in years previous.

Even if the Core Four returns for another season, Toronto is almost certain to make significant changes. Some of these changes will be in service of other moves. But these moves are likely to be made nonetheless. With this in mind, here are two potential Maple Leafs trade candidates to keep an eye on this summer.

Joseph Woll could be made available

Joseph Woll took over the Maple Leafs net against the Panthers after the Anthony Stolarz injury. Woll turned in some impressive performances during the series. He could have been better, without a doubt. In saying this, he was far from Toronto's most significant issue on the ice.

There is a brutal reality in hockey for some players. Making a sizeable chunk of money inherently raises expectations. Players who underperform their salaries are often put on the trade block. Especially teams who need a bit of space to sign younger, more long-term building blocks.

Woll is a good goaltender, as he proved this past season. However, he did not do enough to win Toronto's net during the season. Stolarz became the clear top netminder for the team. And he looks likely to remain the primary option in the crease for 2025-26.

Woll is about to make more money than Stolarz, and signed for a longer term. The veteran puck-stopper is likely to be an extensive backup for the next few seasons. Especially if Stolarz receives a contract extension. Trading Woll would allow the Maple Leafs to have some money to either give Stolarz that extension or to give Matthew Knies the money he has earned.

Max Domi is a Maple Leafs trade candidate

Max Domi signed with the Maple Leafs before the 2023-24 campaign on a one-year contract. The move to Toronto worked for the journeyman forward. Domi scored nine goals and 47 points for Toronto as they once again made the playoffs. A five-year contract extension followed, but the results have not been as kind.

Domi played 74 games in 2024-25, scoring eight goals. However, his points dropped to 33 on the regular season. He did score the lone goal in Game 7 against the Panthers. And he had a solid postseason, scoring three goals and seven points in 13 games. In saying this, the team expects more from a player making nearly $4 million a season.

Like Woll, Domi is signed to a sizeable cap hit for this team. Moving this cap hit could be worth their while as a result. Domi could be enticing to a few teams given his experience around the NHL. The trade cost is certainly tricky, but this is a contract the Maple Leafs shouldn't have an issue moving with the salary cap rising.