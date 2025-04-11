Erik Karlsson and Patrik Laine must be sick of being in trade rumors. The two players seem to always be in the middle of it, which they can take in two ways. On one hand, it could mean opposing fan bases want them on their team. However, on the other hand, it could mean they wear out their welcome quickly. There is no reason to believe the Pittsburgh Penguins or Montreal Canadiens are shopping these players, but Bleacher Report believes a trade between the teams would make sense. Karlsson heads to Montreal in exchange for Laine in a one-for-one swap in their proposed trade.

Erik Karlsson is a redundant entity for Canadiens

Laine fits perfectly with the Canadiens. He hasn't been the greatest at five-on-five, but Kent Hughes knew that when he acquired him. It isn't always pretty for Laine, but he does one thing exceptionally better than almost everyone else (except one particular all-time leading goalscorer). Laine can sit at the top of the left circle on the powerplay, wait for a pass, and easily rip pucks into the net.

Laine and Lane Hutson have great chemistry on the powerplay unit. Hutson is quickly becoming one of the top offensive defensemen in the league, and he will likely win the Calder Trophy this season. The possibility of combining Hutson and Laine on the powerplay in the future is too good for the Canadiens to pass up. One weak point of the Canadiens' powerplay is the right flank, considering they don't have an elite offensive mind with a left-handed shot.

Enter Ivan Demidov. The fifth-overall pick in last year's draft will make his NHL debut on Monday evening against the Chicago Blackhawks, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Demidov is the left-handed shot that the Canadiens have been missing, and he is also sure to improve Laine's play at five-on-five if inserted onto the second line with the Finnish sniper. How mad would Canadiens fans be if they passed up the opportunity to have Laine, Hutson, and Demidov around the perimeter of their powerplay for at least another season?

Karlsson could come to Montreal and take Laine's spot, but that eliminates the shot option. He isn't going to dethrone Hutson as the quarterback of the unit. So, what would his purpose be when his five-on-five defensive play isn't up to par?

Patrik Laine won't change the Penguins

One positive for the Penguins is that Laine's contract ends sooner than Karlsson's. Sure, Pittsburgh's first mistake was acquiring Karlsson, but that doesn't mean they have to add another overpriced option to make up for it. Laine could stay with the Canadiens or Penguins on a cheaper deal, but he still isn't the type of player the Penguins need to contend.

Pittsburgh already has the seventh-best powerplay unit in the league, operating at a 25 percent clip. It isn't surprising considering they have players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Karlsson. Good powerplays are crucial to a team's success, but that doesn't mean it is the only deciding factor. Pittsburgh has to get better in all facets of their game, and as already mentioned, Laine doesn't move the needle at five-on-five.

It'd be nothing but a lateral move for the Penguins, as they trade one powerplay specialist with defensive deficiencies for a forward version of that. The only real advantage would be shedding $8 million off their cap a year sooner than Karlsson's $10 million deal expires, but that's something they can work around in various ways.

The Penguins must stop worrying about Crosby and Malkin's feelings and pick a lane. The team isn't improving until they rebuild, and Kyle Dubas may as well accept that fate. While they pretend they will try to contend for their veteran core, the team's future looks bleaker and bleaker. Pittsburgh has tons of salary cap space they can use this offseason to try to plug holes, but it's likely not sustainable long-term. Can Dubas do enough to give them a chance next season? Maybe, but you may as well do it with Karlsson instead of changing things with Laine.

Grades and final thoughts

The proposed trade is a good idea, but it doesn't make sense in theory. It is especially perplexing for the Canadiens, as their surprising playoff push has the team and its fans in their best frame of mind since the rebuild began. It'd be short-sighted to upset the momentum and bring in a personality like Karlsson. Keep Hutson comfortable on the powerplay, let him, Laine, and Demidov cook in 2025-26, and possibly convince Laine to return on a cheaper deal.

The deal would make more sense for the Penguins, but not much. Pittsburgh has to stop making lateral moves, and until they do, the team is going nowhere quickly.

Montreal Canadiens grade: D-

Pittsburgh Penguins grade: D+