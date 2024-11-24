Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has added another notch to his already first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

During Saturday's game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh against the visiting Utah Hockey Club, Crosby became the 21st player in history to score 600 goals. He took a pass from defenseman Erik Karlsson and beat Utah goaltender Karel Vajmelka from just on top of the goal line for the historic marker.

Immediately afterward, his teammates all left the bench to celebrate the accomplishment with him:

Expand Tweet

Crosby recently agreed to a two-year contract extension with his customary AAV of $8.7 million, a clear nod to his jersey number.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had no idea he'd be able to play this long

Earlier in the month, Crosby spoke about the looming milestone by saying he had no idea that not only would he be able to play this long, but the kind of career he'd enjoy.

“I didn't know how long I was going to play,” Crosby said. “You really just try to make the most of the opportunity because you really don't know how it's going to go, how long you're going to play. I'm just really grateful, to be honest with you.”

“Just joy,” he said of the feeling he had of scoring his first goal as a rookie in 2005-06. “I mean, you dream of scoring that first goal and it took me a couple games. I had a really good look in my first shift (in my NHL debut) against New Jersey in the slot against Marty Brodeur and didn't score there. Just nice to get it early and at home.”

Not only did he score his first career goal in front of the home Penguins fans (at Pittsburgh's previous home, Mellon Arena) but he also scored his 600th at home as well.