The Pittsburgh Penguins began their season opener on the right foot. Bryan Rust scored the first goal of the season on a feed from Kris Letang in the first period. In the second, Sidney Crosby extended their lead to two, taking advantage of an out-of-position Petr Mrazek. They allowed a late-period goal to the Chicago Blackhawks, but they still had control of the game. That is, they had control until they didn't.

The Penguins allowed three goals in the third period to fall 4-2 on Tuesday night. The loss continued a worrying trend Pittsburgh dealt with last season. Only one team, the San Jose Sharks, blew more third-period leads than the Penguins in 2022-23.

Fans certainly did not hold back in the face of this loss. Many took to Twitter to share their frustrations and poke at the team's propensity for collapsing late in games as of late.

Penguins when it comes to blowing 3rd period leads pic.twitter.com/hQ3nhvDOd0 — Tom (@thake07) October 11, 2023

Penguins and blowing leads pic.twitter.com/FYQvbVu0kO — R E X I C (@_rexic_) October 11, 2023

Welcome back to giving us heart attacks. — Did the Pens Win? (@DidPengWin) October 11, 2023

Half the Penguins roster is AARP eligible I should’ve known they’d fall asleep in the third period — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 11, 2023

Other fans took aim at goaltender Tristan Jarry. Jarry, who stayed with the Penguins on a five-year contract in NHL Free Agency, made 32 saves in the loss. He allowed two goals in the third and watched Chicago score an empty netter at the end.

Same old Jarry. Massive Achilles heel of this team. — Jordan (@JordansBadHabit) October 11, 2023

Only took 1 game to remind me how this team will never succeed with Jarry in net. — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) October 11, 2023

Jarry gets the excuse for the first goal, but those last two? What the hell man, we’re stuck with him in the net for the next what? 5 years? — JTHettish (@JHettish) October 11, 2023

Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman started the scoring in the third, slotting home a shot from the slot. Jason Dickinson found the back of the net later in the period to give Chicago the lead. And Nick Foligno put home an empty netter for his first goal in a Blackhawks sweater.

The Penguins hope this is not a trend that continues into the 2023-24 NHL season. Their next chance to right the ship comes on Friday when they face their Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals in the nation's capital.