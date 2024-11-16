The Pittsburgh Penguins are potentially headed for a rebuild in 2024-25. Pittsburgh hoped to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. But after a brutal loss to the Dallas Stars earlier in the week, the front office is making changes. This started on Tuesday night when the Penguins traded Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals for two draft picks.

The Penguins lost to the Detroit Red Wings in their most recent game. And it seems as if the team is trending in the wrong direction. As a result, trades involving veteran players are almost guaranteed over the next few months. There are Penguins players who are considered untouchable. Everyone else, though, is fair game.

Any fire sale Pittsburgh may engage in has yet to happen, of course. For now, these players remain members of this team. And as with any other team, there are bright spots as well as some players who need to step up. With this in mind, here is the biggest surprise and biggest disappointment for the team early in 2024-25.

Rickard Rakell is having a nice start

The Penguins failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for a variety of reasons. For instance, a few players simply did not play to the standard expected of them. Veteran forward Rickard Rakell was one of them. He scored just 15 goals and 37 points in 2023-24 after putting up 60 points in the year prior.

It was certainly a disappointing turn of events for the veteran winger. He is signed to term with a $5 million cap hit, which makes his pedestrian numbers harder to stomach. And he has shown the ability to put up points on a consistent basis. In 2024-25, it seems as if Rakell has found his game again.

The veteran Penguins forward has played 18 games entering play Friday. He already has six goals and 11 points during that time. This places him on a 27-goal, 50-point pace across 82 games. Still down from his 60-point season not too long ago, sure. But it's a promising sign considering how rough the previous season was.

Rakell's strong start is backed up by underlying numbers, as well. In fact, he leads all Penguins skaters with the highest Goals For Percentage (64.23) at all strengths, according to Evolving Hockey. Moreover, he is the only Pittsburgh skater with a GF% north of 60%.

Rakell is a bright spot on a team that certainly needs something positive breaking their way. If he continues, Pittsburgh has a chance to turn things around. In any event, it's good to see him playing to his usual level early in 2024-25.

Frustration is growing with Erik Karlsson

The Penguins traded for Erik Karlsson hoping the veteran defenseman would help them push for a Stanley Cup. Coming off a 101-point season, expectations were incredibly high. However, things have not gone as envisioned. And recent reports indicate the Penguins are getting frustrated with Karlsson on and off the ice.

Karlsson still provides value as an offensive defenseman. But his defense is certainly not going to win him any awards. Pittsburgh knew they wouldn't get elite defense from him when they made the trade. In saying this, his defensive woes have reached a new low.

Karlsson has made constant defensive mistakes in his own end of the ice. The Penguins have coughed up goals off of bad positioning from their veteran defenseman. And all of this is compounded by Karlsson making public comments which could suggest he believes his defensive issues are not as pronounced as they are.

The Penguins need him to improve if they want to avoid a full rebuild. Pittsburgh cannot continue receiving subpar defensive play from their star defenseman. Especially if he isn't scoring anywhere near the 101 points he put up in 2022-23.