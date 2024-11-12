Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins melted down against the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Pittsburgh allowed six goals in the first period alone. Pittsburgh went on to lose by the score of 7-1 in a game they were never truly competitive in. Things are bleak on the ice, and they may not be all sunshine and rainbows off it, either.

Before Monday's game, Karlsson's play had come under heavy criticism. The Penguins traded with the San Jose Sharks to land the veteran defenseman in a three-team trade. Pittsburgh knew going into the move that he was not a defensive defenseman. However, it's reached a point beyond anything they could have imagined.

The Athletic's Josh Yohe broke down a lot of Karlsson's defensive issues before Monday's loss. And he dropped some interesting information in the process. Yohe says the Penguins are concerned about his ability to improve on the ice. Furthermore, they are reportedly “not thrilled” with public comments he has made that suggest he is playing better than he is.

Looking at Erik Karlsson's time with Penguins thus far

Erik Karlsson had sky-high expectations placed upon him after his trade to the Penguins. And it's easy to see why. Karlsson scored 101 points with the Sharks during his final season in San Jose. He became the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to score more than 100 points in a single season. As a result, he won the Norris Trophy.

To be fair, few expected him to reach the 100-point plateau again. However, they certainly expected a bit more out of him. Karlsson finished with 11 goals and 56 points in 82 games in 2023-24. These are fine offensive numbers, but there is more to be desired. Especially since his defensive woes were so significant that he finished with less than 1.0 WAR, according to Evolving Hockey.

This season, Karlsson is having a fine start to the year. He has two goals on the year to go along with 10 points in 17 games. Unfortunately, the veteran defenseman has not improved defensively in the slightest. And his mistakes have not helped a Pittsburgh team looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Karlsson is well-liked in the Penguins locker room. And to this point, it's unlikely the team tries moving him, especially midseason. In any event, it appears there is some growing discontent with Karlsson's perception of his performance against the glaring mistakes he has made through the early part of the season.