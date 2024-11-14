The Pittsburgh Penguins are off to a rough start to the 2024 season. They have lost four of their last five games entering Thursday and have just 15 points out of 18 games. Building a contender around their aging stars has been difficult and president Kyle Dubas is looking to restart. If the Penguins do trade pieces, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Bryan Rust won't be on the table. The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported this after they traded Lars Eller at the GM Meetings.

“Dubas didn’t pack an actual “open for business” sign for the trip, but it’s fair to assume he let it be known he’ll listen to any trade proposals,” Rossi wrote. “Here’s my list of Dubas’ absolute untouchables in a trade: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.”

Crosby and Malkin were never getting traded, as they are both under contract and franchise icons who still sell tickets. Dubas' main goal of the rebuild should be to make sure 87 and 71 never play a game in another team's uniform. The Penguins may be struggling but they should not trade their icons.

Rust is more surprising, as a player who could bring back value and is towards the end of his prime. If Rust is unavailable, who could the Penguins trade? And where could they go?

Potential trades for the Penguins this year

This report notably omits Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. The two Hall-of-Fame defensemen are toward the end of their careers and on big-money contracts. They would not bring in big return packages but would free up money to make smarter moves and build a deeper team. If someone is willing to take even one of these players, Dubas should pounce on the opportunity.

Anthony Beauvillier, Drew O'Connor, Matt Nieto, and Jesse Puljujarvi are forwards on expiring contracts. The Penguins could trade each of these players for mid-round picks at the trade deadline. These are the types of players who command solid returns every year and they should take advantage of it. Beauvillier, for example, netted a fifth-round pick just last year.

On defense, there are more expiring contracts. Marcus Pettersson, Matt Grzelcyk, and Ryan Shea are the options there and the Penguins should trade each of them. There is no reason to keep these players as they enter their prime and the team is nowhere near contention.

By trading most of these players, the Penguins can give their young prospects a chance to shine in the NHL. This season will not end in a playoff appearance for Pittsburgh so they must look toward the future.