It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Penn State-Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Penn State-Wisconsin.

This should be a fascinating game in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium. Penn State is unbeaten and is fully in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth. However, the Nittany Lions face Ohio State one week from now on Nov. 2. There will be a strong temptation for the Nittany Lions to look past Wisconsin and start dreaming about their season-defining duel with the Buckeyes. Penn State has to focus on the task at hand and take care of business versus the Badgers.

If Penn State gets ambushed by Wisconsin, it will then face the prospect of needing to beat Ohio State in order to avoid a two-game losing streak. If PSU absorbs a two-game losing streak, its currently rosy College Football Playoff position will be greatly imperiled, so that's an obvious incentive for coach James Franklin to get his players to lock in on this game and not think about Ohio State.

Wisconsin is a mysterious team. We're going to learn a lot more about the Badgers this week. Wisconsin was bad in September, losing multiple games and seemingly lacking all direction as a program. However, in October, the results and performances have been far better for coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin has not allowed more than one touchdown in any of its last three games. The Badgers have won three times by an average of over 33 points. The real question is how much value one should assign to wins over three of the worst teams in the Big Ten: Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern. Wisconsin has done what it is supposed to do, but now the Badgers go up several steps in weight class against Penn State. Now we find out if Wisconsin's recent improvements are mostly due to the Badgers' evolution as a team, or if those blowout wins were basically the product of facing incompetent opposition.

Here are the Penn State-Wisconsin College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Penn State-Wisconsin Odds

Penn State: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -240

Wisconsin: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +195

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Penn State-Wisconsin

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin has looked great the past three weeks, but let's be honest here: Purdue is the worst team in the Big Ten. Rutgers and Northwestern aren't much better. None of those three teams have good quarterbacks. None of those three teams have good offenses. None of those three teams have significantly strong offensive lines. It was easy pickings for Wisconsin to feast on the weaklings of the Big Ten Conference. Now the Badgers face Penn State, its rugged defense, and a capable offense led by tight end Tyler Warren, who caught 17 passes in a game earlier this season versus USC and is clearly the best tight end in the entire country. Wisconsin will simply not be ready for a high-caliber opponent. Penn State should control this game, and it just needs to win by a touchdown to cover.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

This Penn State team is not as strong as it might seem. Sure, the Nittany Lions are unbeaten, but they beat Bowling Green by just seven points at home, and they were down 14 to a not-very-good USC team before squeaking by in overtime against the Trojans. Wisconsin should be able to keep this game close. Penn State looks like an overrated team right now.

Final Penn State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Penn State, but there's enough mystery in this game to make us pull back from making the bet on the Nittany Lions. Stay away from this game.

Final Penn State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Penn State -6.5