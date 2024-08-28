Nick Castellanos' almost three-year tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies has been prone to volatility, but when he is crushing the baseball, this team is typically at another level. That was definitely the case on Tuesday night, as the National League East leaders blanked the Houston Astros 5-0 in Citizens Bank Park.

Momentum dramatically swung in the Fightin Phils' favor during the third inning. They enjoyed some revenge against future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, the man who stifled them in the pivotal Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. Austin Hays notched a lead-off double and crossed home plate on a Trea Turner single. Castellanos then cracked the game wide open.

The two-time All-Star belted a three-run 397-foot home run to increase the Phillies' lead to 4-0. And just like that, damage was done. Aaron Nola secured the victory with seven shutout innings. A Castellanos barrage has a way of sneaking up on people, but few occurrences are as invigorating for this passionate fan base.

While his effortless swagger has endeared him to the city already, fans will probably be even more infatuated with the 32-year-old outfielder after hearing him explain his mindset at the dish.

“{My style of hitting} is always like glorified batting practice,” Nick Castellanos told the media postgame, per Tim Kelly Of Phillies Nation. “I don’t really have an approach, I look for the baseball and hit it as hard as I can. Having protection behind me usually forces the pitcher to throw to me more.”

Nick Castellanos is giving Phillies a spark

Classic Castellanos. He finds a way to be brutally honest while also hyping up his teammates. It is that unique nature that persuades many fans into forgiving his offensive slumps and defensive lapses (-7 outs above average, according to Baseball Savant). The 12-year MLB veteran is rolling right now, though.

His five-game hitting streak coincides with a four-game winning streak for Philly. Castellanos will need to stay hot if the ballclub is going to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. Of course, most people are well-aware that his batting philosophy can be downright immobilizing during this time of the year.

Castellanos is only a .197 postseason hitter and is currently in the final stages of what is one of his worst campaigns (.250 batting average, 18 homers and a troubling .303 on-base percentage and .723 OPS). His strikeout rate is actually down nearly seven percent from 2023, however, so Castellanos' approach might be more nuanced than he is letting on.

In any event, this slugger is helping the 78-54 Phillies win games. If he can remain steady, then that is one less variable the team has to worry about in October.