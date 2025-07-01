Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is opening up about the wrist injury that has kept him out of the Phillies lineup. Harper says the inflammation has bothered him for so long, he just basically has to live with playing through pain.

“I didn't think I was going to take any other steps forward of feeling better,” Harper said after a team win Monday, per the Associated Press. “I thought we were kind of at a standstill of it feeling the same the last couple of days. From BP to live [pitching], it kind of gave us the same results each day. So, thought today was a good one.”

Harper is back for the club, after spending some time on the injured list. He says though that the wrist has bothered him for far longer than what he has revealed in the past.

The slugger believes he has to nurse this issue as much as he can. That may mean a future trip to the injured list, if necessary.

“Ultimately, it's going to come down to how I feel each day,” Harper added.

The Phillies are now 50-35 on the season, after defeating the San Diego Padres Monday. The club has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests.

Phillies are fighting for the top spot in the NL East

Philadelphia has been able to take the first place spot in the National League East recently. This is partly due to a recent collapse by the New York Mets, who are on a bad skid. The Phillies hold a two game lead in the division, as of Tuesday.

Phillies fans hope that Harper can stay healthy. He's an outspoken leader on this team, and his hitting is invaluable. This season, Harper is batting .256 with nine home runs. Before Monday, he had not played since June 5th.

The slugger is also carrying a lot of salary. He is in the seventh year of a long 13-year deal, and has helped the club make the playoffs for three straight years. Philadelphia simply needs him to keep up the production.

The Phillies are again in action on Tuesday, against San Diego.