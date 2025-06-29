The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the better teams in baseball so far this season, and they have been able to keep their head above water despite missing Bryce Harper for an extended period of time now.

Harper has been out since June 6 with a wrist injury, but he is finally getting close to making his return to the field. While he isn't quite a full go just yet, he took another critical step in his rehab when he took live batting practice in Atlanta during the series between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN.

“Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper faced live pitching at Truist Park as he continues to work his way back after an injury to his right wrist,” ESPN wrote. “Harper went on the 10-day injured list June 6. He traveled with the team to Atlanta and went through a workout in the morning ahead of the Phillies' game against the Braves on Saturday night.”

Despite Harper missing more than three weeks now, the Phillies have actually made up ground and taken the lead over the New York Mets in the loaded NL East race. The Mets have inexplicably lost 12 of their last 15 games, and Philly now finds itself in the top spot.

Getting Harper back should only boost the spirits in Philadelphia as it now looks to create some cushion between it and the Mets. The difference between the two is just a half-game at the moment, so the Phillies will want a bit of breathing room as the season passes the halfway point.

Harper hasn't had incredible production when he has been on the field this season like MLB fans are used to seeing from him, but he has still put up some quality numbers. So far in 2025, Harper is batting .258 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 57 games.

The hope for the Phillies is that those numbers continue to improve has Harper gets more and more comfortable on the field after returning. If they do, this Philadelphia lineup will be one of the most dangerous units in baseball.