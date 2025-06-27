The Philadelphia Phillies have set themselves up for success this season. They are just behind the New York Mets in the National League East despite some drama between manager Rob Thomson and Nick Castellanos. However, Castellanos is not the only outfielder that is unhappy with the team.

Veteran left fielder Max Kepler is upset that Otto Kemp has spelled him so much this season. Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly signed the 32-year-old to a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. He came in as the presumptive starter and has played in the majority of Philadelphia's games this season.

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Kepler called out Mattingly and the organization for misleading him.

“The biggest challenge for me is not playing routinely,” Kepler said. “That’s the biggest challenge. I was told I was going to be the starting left fielder.”

Heading into Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves, Thomson has started Kepler in 60 of the team's 81 games. Kemp has played ahead of him in games throughout the season, especially against left-handed pitchers.

Kepler's issue is with the team's lack of faith in him, but his play has not inspired confidence. When Mattingly brought him to Philadelphia this offseason, he had a 24 home run season two years earlier. In 2025, his WAR is the lowest of any year in his career where he played more than five games.

Kepler's lack of production is not acceptable for a Phillies team looking to contend for a World Series title. Thomson has pressed the right buttons so far this year, but the trend of upset players is concerning.

Despite Kepler's statement against Mattingly and the team, Philadelphia is still winning. However, his role could change if the rumors if the Phillies' interest in Luis Robert Jr. are legitimate.

Kepler is in the back half of his career. Unfortunately for him, he may just have to accept that his role will not be as big as it once was.