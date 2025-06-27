The Philadelphia Phillies have set themselves up for success this season. They are just behind the New York Mets in the National League East despite some drama between manager Rob Thomson and Nick Castellanos. However, Castellanos is not the only outfielder that is unhappy with the team.

Veteran left fielder Max Kepler is upset that Otto Kemp has spelled him so much this season. Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly signed the 32-year-old to a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. He came in as the presumptive starter and has played in the majority of Philadelphia's games this season.

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Kepler called out Mattingly and the organization for misleading him.

“The biggest challenge for me is not playing routinely,” Kepler said. “That’s the biggest challenge. I was told I was going to be the starting left fielder.”

Article Continues Below
More Phillies News
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) catches Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera’s (not pictured) RBI sacrifice fly ball during the seventh inning at Rate Field.
MLB rumors: Mets, Phillies still keeping trade tabs on struggling White Sox starJoey Mistretta ·
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park.
Phillies’ Ranger Suarez makes insane grab vs. AstrosChristopher Hennessy ·
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Whit Merrifield (9) after an inning against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
Retiring Whit Merrifield drops hilarious take on Phillies tenureRussell Steinberg ·
New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park
Mets loss to Phillies ends ridiculous 28-game Francisco Lindor streakBrayden Haena ·
Feature Image Mick Abel
Ken Rosenthal pulls back the curtain on Phillies rookie Mick Abel’s 2025 turnaroundDylan Fine ·
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) looks on against the New York Mets in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies’ Zack Wheeler’s blunt take on Juan Soto battle after beating MetsJosh Davis ·

Heading into Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves, Thomson has started Kepler in 60 of the team's 81 games. Kemp has played ahead of him in games throughout the season, especially against left-handed pitchers.

Kepler's issue is with the team's lack of faith in him, but his play has not inspired confidence. When Mattingly brought him to Philadelphia this offseason, he had a 24 home run season two years earlier. In 2025, his WAR is the lowest of any year in his career where he played more than five games.

Kepler's lack of production is not acceptable for a Phillies team looking to contend for a World Series title. Thomson has pressed the right buttons so far this year, but the trend of upset players is concerning.

Despite Kepler's statement against Mattingly and the team, Philadelphia is still winning. However, his role could change if the rumors if the Phillies' interest in Luis Robert Jr. are legitimate.

Kepler is in the back half of his career. Unfortunately for him, he may just have to accept that his role will not be as big as it once was.