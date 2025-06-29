Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has turned plenty of heads this season. Schwarber has smashed home runs with ease, as the Phillies look in great shape to make the postseason. The slugger is opening up about how he has been able to keep his production going.

“I just think the continuous work. I like to be an honest self-evaluator and try to figure out ways I can get better,” Schwarber said, per FOX Sports. “Going back to 2023, when I hit 40 homers, but I also hit .190. It's not fun looking at a number with a 1, and you want to find a way to be a more complete hitter.”

Schwarber has 25 home runs on the season. That ties him for fourth in Major League Baseball in that category, with Eugenio Suarez. The Phillies star is also batting at a .248 average, with 57 runs batted in.

The Phillies hold a 48-35 record, nursing a slim lead in the National League East over the New York Mets.

Kyle Schwarber is pacing the Phillies offense this season

Schwarber is working closely with Trea Turner in leading Philadelphia's offense this season. Schwarber leads the team in home runs, RBIs, and on-base percentage with the All-Star Break getting closer.

The slugger is getting close to free agency, and the Phillies are certainly going to have plenty of suitors for his services. Schwarber is having a career season in so many different categories. He also looks to be the most powerful bat in the team's lineup.

“You want to make sure that you give the best that you can to your team,” Shwarber said, per FOX Sports. “Because if it is the end, how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be remembered for being selfish, where you're only caring about yourself? Or do you want to really be remembered for giving everything you had to your team?”

The Phillies are actively engaged in trying to sign the slugger to a contract extension.

“Of course, you don’t want to lose a Kyle Schwarber,” team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said recently. “He’s a unique talent and he’s a quality individual. We don’t want to lose him. But I think your responsibility, as somebody in my job, is to make your club better in other ways. I've lost free-agent players in the past that we've gone out and been able to do things. Again, not that you want to lose him. But I don't think it's the end of any window or anything.”

The Phillies are in Atlanta Sunday to close out a series with the Braves.