The Philadelphia Phillies have prioritized their starting pitching rotation over the last few years, and that proactive approach continues to pay off during the regular season. There are some uncertainties, but Zack Wheeler is once again in Cy Young contention. Cristopher Sanchez deserves to be an All-Star in his own right. And Ranger Suarez was utterly sensational in June. Jesus Luzardo was also brilliant for extended stretches before recently weathering some turbulence. But what about Mick Abel?

The 23-year-old right-hander, who is currently rankled No. 87 on MLB's top-100 prospect list, could lose his spot in the starting staff amid his persisting struggles. He imploded in the second inning of Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres (Phillies split the doubleheader), walking four batters and allowing five runs in what was undoubtedly the lowest moment of his young big-league career. Abel did not finish the frame, and his ERA rose to 5.04 (was initially 3.47).

Since the injured Aaron Nola is due back at some point this summer — he has endured his own troubles this season — manager Rob Thomson will be faced with either employing a six-man rotation or demoting one of his hurlers. Moreover, top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to join the MLB roster after the All-Star break. This is not an ideal time to be an inconsistent rookie who just got obliterated at home. Actually, Abel's first stint in Philly may end quicker than fans even expect.

Phillies will not guarantee Mick Abel's next start

“We’ll talk about it,” Thomson said when asked about the 2020 first-round draft pick's next start, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Abel is presently slated to take the mound one more time before the Midsummer Classic, but the team may be ready to go in another direction. He surrendered four home runs to the New York Mets on June 21 and walked five batters on Wednesday afternoon. Waiting a week and a half between his last two starts certainly did not help, but Abel still needed to show more.

It has been more than two months since he dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates in his MLB debut, recording nine strikeouts and no walks in six shutout innings. Abel then made history after an impressive showing versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Things have changed quite a bit since those dazzling performances, though. With Philadelphia (51-36) only holding a two-game lead over the Mets in the National League East, management cannot afford to cling to the past.

A stint with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs could help him get back on track before he returns to The Show. MickAbel remains a promising talent who could potentially carve out an important role for himself in the starting rotation. Oftentimes, however, development does not occur in a straight line. Phillies fans will wait to see what comes of the 6-foot-5 righty in the next few days.