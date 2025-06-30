In a season filled with standout performances from the Phillies’ rotation, Ranger Suárez continues to separate himself as one of the most dominant arms in baseball.

The left-hander added another gem to his resume Sunday afternoon, delivering seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Braves at Truist Park. With the win, Suárez improved to 7-2 on the season and lowered his ERA to a pristine 2.00.

It was his tenth consecutive quality start, a stretch during which he’s posted an absurd 1.19 ERA — the lowest by a Phillies pitcher over a 10-start span since Cliff Lee in 2011. Only Roy Oswalt (2010) and Steve Carlton (1972) have achieved similar numbers in franchise history since the mound was lowered in 1969.

“I think this is as close to, if not the best, I’ve felt pitching,” Suárez said postgame via interpreter Diego D’Aniello.

Manager Rob Thomson echoed that sentiment without hesitation: “I think he’s pitching better than I’ve ever seen him pitch,” he said.

Ranger Suarez continues dominant stretch as Phillies outduel Braves

J.T. Realmuto, who caught Suárez's masterpiece, gave a detailed breakdown of his starter’s dominance. “The way he’s been able to manipulate the baseball, mix pitches, and attack hitters — he’s doing everything you want a pitcher to do to be successful,” Realmuto said. “It feels very similar to what he was doing last year.”

That might be underselling it. Even at Suárez’s peak in 2024, his best 10-game stretch came with a 1.29 ERA — slightly higher than what he’s doing now. His lone mistake Sunday was a second-inning sinker that Sean Murphy turned into a 451-foot solo homer. Other than that, Atlanta barely sniffed a scoring chance.

Suárez got the run support he needed in the fifth inning. Bryson Stott led off with a single, and Otto Kemp ripped an RBI double to the corner in left. Kemp then scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a Trea Turner sac fly.

The Braves threatened in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with two outs. But Matt Strahm closed the door, getting Stuart Fairchild to fly out to center to secure his fifth save of the year.

Philadelphia’s offense hasn’t exactly been clicking lately. In fact, outside of Friday’s 13-run outburst, the Phils managed just four runs in the other five games on their recent 2-4 road trip. But the starting pitching — especially Suárez — continues to hold the line.

Since Suárez’s dominant stretch began on May 10, he owns the best ERA in baseball. Teammate Zack Wheeler is second at 1.50, and Cristopher Sánchez (2.72 ERA) isn’t far behind. The Phillies are the only team in the league with three starters who have sub-2.80 ERAs and at least 10 starts apiece.

“They’ve done a good job of keeping us in games,” Realmuto said. “Hopefully the offense starts heating up and we can give them a little more breathing room.” For now, Suárez’s brilliance is more than enough.