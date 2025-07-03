The Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation has been a major strength for the team this season. Ranger Suarez is on a remarkable run, piling up quality starts. Christopher Sanchez has put together an All-Star-caliber first half. And newcomer Jesus Luzardo is rounding into form after a rocky start. But Zack Wheeler remains the Phillies’ ace and his historic performance in June is being recognized.

Wheeler was named NL Pitcher of the Month after a blazing-hot June. The 11th-year veteran made franchise history, becoming just the third Phillies pitcher to ever post a 0.60 ERA or lower while throwing more than 30 innings in a month, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Zack Wheeler’s dominant June sparked Phillies’ resurgence

Wheeler went 2-1 with a 0.58 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 31 innings over five June starts. After giving up an uncharacteristic 6 runs in his May 29 start against the Atlanta Braves, Wheeler allowed just 2 runs over his next five outings.

The two-time All-Star closed out the month with his best start of the season. Wheeler surrendered six hits and no walks while striking out 10 in eight shutout innings. With his performance against the San Diego Padres on June 30, Wheeler has now held opposing teams scoreless over his last 19 innings.

After finishing second behind Chris Sale for the NL Cy Young Award last season, Wheeler is putting together another dominant campaign in 2025. Overall the Phillies’ Opening Day starter is 8-3 this season with a 2.27 ERA. He leads the National League in WHIP (0.907) and strikeouts (136).

During Wheeler’s remarkable June run the Phillies have rebounded, recapturing the division lead. The team was four games behind the New York Mets in the NL East when Wheeler made his first start of the month on June 9. Philadelphia now has a two game lead over New York.

In addition to making franchise history with a 0.58 ERA, Wheeler also recorded his 1,000th strikeout with Philadelphia in June. He’s just the 10th Phillies player to hit that milestone. Wheeler is now up to 1,035 strikeouts with Philadelphia and 1,761 Ks in his career, which began with the Mets in 2013.