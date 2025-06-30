The Philadelphia Phillies will get Bryce Harper back from a wrist injury that cost him most of June. The two-time MVP will return from the IL in time for the team’s series opener against the San Diego Padres Monday. But Phillies fans will have to wait a bit longer to see top pitching prospect Andrew Painter in action.

Manager Rob Thomson told reporters that Painter will not take part in the Futures Game during the All-Star break. Thomson wants Painter to continue focusing on his recovery from Tommy John surgery. And the talented, young righty will have to keep grinding in the minors to earn a big league call up, per ESPN.

“We will keep him on our plan… There’s nothing that says he’s coming up here at all. He’s got to be healthy. He’s got to be pitching well. We’ve said that all along,” Thomson said when discussing a potential Painter promotion.

The Phillies won’t guarantee Andrew Painter a spot in the 2025 rotation

Painter is the Phillies' top prospect and the fifth overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He was invited to spring training with the team and, although he didn’t make the Opening Day roster, it appeared Painter was nearing a call up earlier in the season.

However, the Phillies boast a very strong starting rotation this year. Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez have all pitched at an All-Star level in the first half of the season. Suarez has been particularly dominant, stringing together 10 consecutive quality starts for Philadelphia.

In addition to the big three, newcomer Jesus Luzardo is beginning to rediscover his form following a slow start to his debut season with the team. Rookie Mick Abel has pitched well when called upon, forcing himself into the starting rotation conversation. And veteran hurler Aaron Nola, currently sidelined by a rib injury, is expected to rejoin the club in the second half.

Painter appeared poised to become a mainstay in the Phillies rotation after a sensational 2022 campaign across three levels in the minors. But he experienced a setback, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, which kept him out of action for the entire 2024 season.

Painter is looking to work his way back to the dominance displayed earlier in his career. He jumped to Triple-A after starting the 2025 season in Single-A ball. The next step is making the Phillies’ major league roster. But according to Thomson, that’s no sure thing any time soon.