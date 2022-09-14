Phillies get optimistic injury update on Zack Wheeler amid tight NL Wild Card race

It’s been nearly a month since Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler last saw action in a Major League Baseball game. The 32-year-old right-hander is currently on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm tendinitis, but is already making progress toward a nearing return.

Wheeler started to play catch and is also throwing bullpen sessions this week. According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies are feeling good about the chances of Zack Wheeler could be back in action as soon as next week when Philadelphia starts a three-game interleague series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“There’s optimism within Phillies ranks that Zack Wheeler (forearm tendinitis) may be ready to start the opener of the final homestand of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays. Then again, team officials thought initially that he would miss two starts. Tuesday night marked the fourth time the rotation turned without him.”

There’s also the possibility that Zack Wheeler won’t need a rehab assignment before making his way back to the Phillies’ active roster, especially if he looks good after his next bullpen session, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

“Zack Wheeler’s bullpen session today went well. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen or live BP on Friday in Atlanta. If it goes well, he could be back in the #Phillies rotation as early as Tuesday vs. Toronto.”

The Phillies are in a tight race for one of the wild-card spots in the National League. They are unlikely to cover enough ground to win the NL East division, so the wild-card route is virtually the only way they could take on their way to a potential 2022 MLB postseason appearance. The Atlanta Braves currently lead the wild-card race, while the Phillies, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers are right behind them.

Once Zack Wheeler returns, he would give the Phillies a shot in the arm in time for what should be a thrilling stretch toward the end of the regular season. He had not pitched well in his last two starts during which he allowed 10 earned runs across 11.1 innings, but he still is a dependable weapon for the Phillies.

On the season, Zack Wheeler has an 11-7 record to go with a 3.07 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.