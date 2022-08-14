Phillies get significant Bryce Harper injury update

Bryce Harper is working his way back to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup. Ever since suffering a broken thumb, he has been sidelined and rehabbing. The latest injury update for the 2021 National League MVP will please Philadelphia and its fans.

Harper will take batting practice in Philadelphia while the Phillies wrap up a series against the New York Mets and then head west to face the Cincinnati Reds. Interim manager Rob Thomson said that he is “progressing well.”

Bryce Harper will take batting practice on the field tomorrow for the first time. He’s staying back and doing his work at Citizens Bank Park. Progressing well, Rob Thomson said. Getting closer to minor-league games. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 14, 2022

Bryce Harper still has to go step by step, but he should be able to progress without going to the lower levels of the minor leagues. The 29-year-old superstar has an OPS of .985 with 77 hits, 21 doubles and 15 home runs in 64 games this season. When he gets back to the Phillies, he will be joining one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Philadelphia is 14-7 since the All-Star break and has the potential to be even better. They are inching closer to a playoff berth thanks to their tremendous pitching duo of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, closer Seranthony Dominguez and a strong lineup of hitters highlighted by Kyle Schwarber.

The Phillies have a long way to catch the Mets, the NL East leaders, and are five games back of the Atlanta Braves. Still, they ave one of the best records in the league and all the momentum to keep winning while their superstar recovers.

Although Bryce Harper most likely won’t be able to return to the outfield, his hitting will be a massive boost to the surging Phillies.