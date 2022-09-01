Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies ended their three-game losing streak in the most thunderous of ways, destroying the Arizona Diamondbacks in Wednesday night’s series finale to the tune of an 18-2 score. The Phillies absolutely showed no mercy on almost every Diamondbacks pitcher they saw on the mound in the game, with nine Philadelphia batters finishing with at least two hits.

If that sounds like a rarity, it is because it is. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, it’s the first time in at least 122 years that a team had at least that many players with hits each in a contest.

This appears to be the first time since at least 1900 that the Phillies had nine different players with at least two hits in a game: https://t.co/N9qoXNqazq — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 1, 2022

Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and Brandon Marsh each had three hits in the game, while Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, and Matt Vierling all finished the night with two hits apiece. All but one Phillies hitter scored at least a run, with catcher Garrett Stubbs, who pinched hit for Realmuto in the eighth inning being the only one on the team not recording a run. But since it’s that kind of night for Philadelphia, he did go 1-f0r-1 in his only at-bat.

Philly walked into the game coming off three losses in a row, having dropped the finale of the previous series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home before losing the first two games of this series against the Diamondbacks.

Interestingly enough for the Phillies, despite racking up 22 hits in the game, not one of those went for a home run. The only home run came from Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy.

Baseball is both good and weird like that.