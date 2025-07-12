The Atlanta Braves were dealt another tough blow in a season already teetering on collapse. On Saturday, the club announced that Austin Riley had been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain, delivering another setback to a team already riddled with injuries.

The news compounds growing frustration among fans and the organization as the Braves' injuries continue to pile up just days before the All-Star break.

On Saturday morning, following their hard-fought 6-5 win vs. the St. Louis Cardinals the night before, the team took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce a series of roster moves that underscored the mounting challenges facing the Braves.

“The #Braves today reported LHP Joey Wentz to Atlanta. The club also recalled INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Atlanta, placed INF Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list with a strained right abdomen, and optioned RHP Nathan Wiles to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.”

Riley’s injury came during the fourth inning Friday when he was pulled after experiencing discomfort following a throw. He had gone 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored before being lifted for a pinch hitter. According to Braves manager Brian Snitker, Riley’s exit was precautionary, but further evaluation confirmed the strain.

His absence is significant. The two-time All-Star has been a durable anchor at third base, playing in all 93 of the Braves' games this season. In 2025, he's hitting .274 with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .441 slugging percentage.

Though his overall numbers are down from his All-Star peak in 2021-23, he had recently posted an .891 OPS over his last 50 plate appearances, hinting at a turnaround. Beyond the numbers, Riley’s leadership and presence in the lineup have been central to Atlanta’s identity, and his absence leaves both an emotional and strategic void in the clubhouse.

In his place, Nacho Alvarez Jr. will be available as an emergency option, but the club will likely lean on Luke Williams in the immediate future. Williams’ six innings on Friday were the first time this season anyone besides Riley started at third base for Atlanta.

The timing couldn’t be worse. At 41-52 and sitting fourth in the NL East, Atlanta is 12.5 games behind the Phillies and drifting further from Wild Card contention.

The Braves have gone just 6-11 in their last 17 games, a stretch that reflects their inconsistency and mounting pressure. With Riley now joining a growing injured list that already includes Chris Sale, Joe Jiménez, and Spencer Schwellenbach, the urgency to turn things around before the break has only intensified.