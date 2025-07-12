The 2025 Women's Wimbledon Final took place on a beautiful Saturday morning in London, England. The oldest tennis tournament in the world is regarded as the top event each season, as the third of four Grand Slams each year. The first event was in 1887, and in 2025, we saw something that had not been done since 1911 — the beauty of sports.

Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports. It compares with The Masters, Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, the X Games, and the World Athletic Championships. Winning these events puts you into a category with legends.

On Saturday, No. 8 Iga Swiatek inserted herself back into the conversation as one of the top female players in the world as she dominated No. 13 Amanda Anisimova. Iga did not lose a single game. She bagel'd Anisimova just as she almost did Belinda Bencic. In the Semifinal, Swiatek won the first set 6-2 and then won the second set 6-0. Her dominance down the stretch of the biggest tournament in the world will always be remembered.

A 6-0, 6-0 scoreline has not been seen in a Wimbledon final since 1911. Unreal.

Swiatek now has her first-ever Wimbledon win, and she is an Australian Open win away from the career Grand Slam. She won the French Open four times, including in 2024, and she has a U.S. Open win in 2022.

As for Anisimova, she made the Wimbledon Final after he huge win against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She became the first American since Serena Williams to make the final. Even though she did not play well on Saturday, this moment will always be with her. Her resurgence back onto the scene has been a great story.

The men's final will take place on Sunday, and as you could assume, No. 1 Jannik Sinner will battle against No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz once again. The last time these two men faced off was when Alcaraz came back down two sets to zero and won in the fifth set at Roland Garros. Just as Swiatek is, Alcaraz is just an Australian Open win away from the career Grand Slam. If Sinner wins tomorrow, then he will have his first Wimbledon win, and that will put him a French Open win away from the career Grand Slam.

We are in the middle of watching history unfold right in front of our eyes.