Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for a busy offseason, with growing pressure to trade starting pitcher Taijuan Walker following a disappointing season plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances.

Navigating this situation is challenging, as Walker is coming off the worst season of his career, posting a bloated 7.10 ERA and a 57 ERA+, which is a staggering 43 points below the league average.

While fans might prefer the team to part ways with the veteran right-hander, the $36 million left on his contract over the next two seasons makes that option far from straightforward.

Only two teams have committed more money to their 2025 starting rotation than the Philadelphia Phillies: the Los Angeles Dodgers, set to have Shohei Ohtani return as a starter, and the New York Yankees. While it’s hard to argue that the Phillies have overlooked their rotation, the approach to solidifying its back end continues to spark discussion.

The Phillies giving Taijuan Walker a chance

Walker moved to the bullpen late in the season but eventually returned to the rotation after Philadelphia's alternative options failed to deliver stronger performances.

The Phillies plan to give Walker a chance to prove he deserves a spot in the rotation next season, though they remain hesitant to guarantee him a long-term role.

“We’ve got four solid starting pitchers that we like,” said Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski via The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

“I really don’t have a fifth starter right now. [Andrew] Painter will be that eventually. I hope Taijuan Walker will be better. But we’re not going to anoint him on that. We have some other arms that we like in the organization. We think Abel can jump at any time,”

The competition for a rotation spot intensified when the Phillies added three pitchers to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft pool, including one of their top prospects, Mick Abel.

“We like Seth Johnson. We like some of these guys, but I can’t tell you they’re our fifth starter. So I would say we’re open-minded to be in a position where we look at what we do with our starting rotation, as well as other places to get better,” he continued.

Stacked pitcher rotation for the Phillies

Additional contenders include Tyler Phillips and Seth Johnson, both of whom had opportunities last season. Phillips started strong but saw a significant decline, while Johnson appeared unprepared for the big leagues.

All eyes, however, are on Andrew Painter, the pitcher fans and the organization alike hope will emerge as a cornerstone of the rotation. The highly touted prospect recently made a triumphant return to the mound after a two-year absence, earning the top pitcher award in the Arizona Fall League.

The Phillies are enthusiastic about Andrew Painter, set to turn 22 in April, widely considered one of baseball's premier pitching prospects, though his workload will require careful oversight in 2025.

Philadelphia is likely to explore trade possibilities for Taijuan Walker this offseason, even if it means taking on part of his remaining contract to finalize a deal. Such a move could provide flexibility to retool their pitching rotation through free agency.

How Dave Dombrowski and his front office address the uncertainty surrounding the fifth spot in the rotation remains to be seen. One thing is clear: they aren’t prepared to simply hand the role to Walker after his struggles last season.