LAS VEGAS — There is a different vibe surrounding NBA Summer League this year. Unlike in previous seasons, where free agency and the trade season dragged well into the summer's showcase in Sin City, many teams around the league have already completed their offseason homework. Of course, there are still major questions left on the board, specifically regarding Bradley Beal and Jonathan Kuminga.

Whether you are in line for ice cream on the concourse of the Thomas & Mack Center or watching the likes of Cooper Flagg and this year's rookie class take the court, these two players keep coming up in conversations between league personnel. Whereas Beal's situation will directly impact the Phoenix Suns in terms of dead money on their books for years to come, Kuminga's ordeal is different.

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason with a major question to answer about their 22-year-old forward. Kuminga, who was drafted seventh overall by the Dubs in 2021, entered restricted free agency with his future very much up for discussion.

Despite showing flashes of being a high-level, borderline star-like talent who still has an abundance of untapped potential, Kuminga never seemed to carve out a consistent role where he could showcase his abilities over the last four years in Steve Kerr's rotations. It took Stephen Curry going down with a hamstring injury in the playoffs for Kuminga to showcase what he could do.

After these performances and knowing that teams held interest in the dynamic and athletic forward entering the offseason, it appeared as if Golden State would have competition, and potentially a path to pursuing a sign-and-trade, for Kuminga. Well, free agency negotiations began on June 30, and nothing has happened with the Warriors' forward.

What do people around the league make of Kuminga's situation with the Warriors at this point in the offseason? Also, as reported on July 7, Beal and the Suns are inching closer to a buyout. When will this buyout officially be announced, and where will Beal ultimately end up?

These two topics, as well as a few others, have been at the forefront of NBA Summer League talks. This is where everything stands after two days in Las Vegas.

What is the holdup with Bradley Beal?

As soon as the Suns decided to move on from and trade Kevin Durant this offseason, their next order of business immediately became Bradley Beal and finding a way to get him off the roster.

This relationship between Beal and the Suns went stale during the 2024-25 season, and the organization had been highly motivated to move him since early in the year, league sources told ClutchPoints. Unfortunately for Phoenix, Beal's no-trade clause, as well as a minimal trade market for him, resulted in the former All-Star guard staying with the Suns.

We all know this, as it's a tale as old as time. Well, not really, but it sure feels that way!

Talks between Beal and the Suns intensified on Sunday, as the two parties began to formulate the structure of a buyout agreement, sources said. Right after the Milwaukee Bucks waived and stretched superstar point guard Damian Lillard, the Suns signaled that they were ready to do the same with Beal to create cap flexibility.

By agreeing to buy Beal out of his contract, the Suns can create an immediate path to moving out of the first and second aprons. This is the motivation behind finalizing an agreement.

As talks of a buyout spread like wildfire around the league, it became clear this was on the verge of being imminent. The 32-year-old was going to hit the open market after securing a buyout from Phoenix, and Beal would be able to handpick his next destination, likely a contending team.

Although the Miami Heat were originally mentioned and heavily linked to Beal, they ultimately decided to acquire Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers, a player Pat Riley has been eyeing since last offseason, sources said. With Powell leaving and the Clippers opening up slightly less than $9 million before hitting the first apron, LA suddenly became the top destination for Beal.

The assumption from multiple teams who spoke with ClutchPoints during the first two days of NBA Summer League is that Beal will be signing with the Clippers upon officially finalizing his buyout with the Suns.

So, what is the holdup on all of this?

Beal is simply taking his time. There are several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers, who have shown interest in Beal, sources said. A formal buyout announcement could come at any moment, as it's on the veteran to sign the paperwork. Even so, Beal joining the Clippers still seems like a given at this point, barring a drastic change.

Despite being mentioned in recent days as an emerging force to potentially poach Beal from Los Angeles, the Warriors' pursuit of the former All-Star has been exaggerated, sources said. Golden State, like several other teams, would surely give Beal a minimum contract if he were willing to accept such a deal and wanted to join them.

Could this happen, and will the Warriors swoop in to steal Beal from the Clippers? Sure, anything is possible. However, it is unlikely that Beal will take a minimum contract.

Upon being bought out by the Suns, he will likely sign a “1+1” contract, meaning he will have a second-year player option, allowing him to become a free agent again in 2026 and recuperate lost money from his upcoming agreement with the Suns.

Beal is expected to give back $13.8 million in his buyout with Phoenix, the minimum Mat Ishbia and the Suns need to remain in line with the league's 15 percent rule about dead cap hits. Long story short, having Beal give back $13.8 million and accept about $97 million in a buyout allows the Suns to waive and stretch his remaining contract over the next five seasons.

As a result, Beal can immediately sign with a team that still has access to extra funds in the mid-level exception. The Clippers still own $5.35 million of their mid-level exception, all of which can be given to Beal. This would put Los Angeles roughly $3.5 million below the first apron, which allows them to add a player like Chris Paul on a minimum contract.

Los Angeles remains the favorite to sign Paul in what will be his final NBA season, sources said.

Latest on Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors at NBA Summer League

And now, the section of this special NBA Summer League edition of Siegel's Scoop that many of you are tuned in for. Fans, rival agents, and other teams around the league want to know what the Warriors' final decision will be with Kuminga this offseason.

As previously reported, Kuminga and his camp are expected to meet with a few different organizations during Summer League. That remains true, yet the tone surrounding Kuminga's future has not changed.

The Sacramento Kings, who have made it known around the league that they are interested in the young forward, were never close to finalizing a sign-and-trade with Golden State, sources said. After finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons for Dennis Schroder, the Kings are just below $10 million from their first-apron hard cap.

If they were to make a serious push for Kuminga at this stage of the offseason, Sacramento would need to find a way to move either DeMar DeRozan or Malik Monk to open space for a big contract. Nobody believes this is a real path that will develop during Summer League.

Much of the same can be said about the Miami Heat, who never really pursued Kuminga this offseason, sources said. Now that Norman Powell is in South Beach with the Heat hard-capped at the first apron, they are basically out of the Kuminga sweepstakes as well.

To be perfectly clear, no sweepstakes really exists here. The Warriors had hoped there would be a straightforward path to substitute out Kuminga for a young talent and draft assets in a sign-and-trade.

That no longer appears to be the case.

Some have speculated that the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, or Charlotte Hornets could get involved in the restricted free agency field, specifically for Kuminga. In conversations at NBA Summer League, none of these three teams appear to be in the market to pursue Kuminga, sources said.

The Nets have their own restricted free agency problem to solve with Cam Thomas, as the two sides have been very far apart in negotiations. Whether or not Thomas will ultimately accept his qualifying offer and bet on himself before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026 has become an interesting topic of discussion for Brooklyn if Thomas is unwilling to come down on his asking price.

In Kuminga's case, a return to the Warriors continues to be likely. Various high-ranking members of the organization would like Kuminga back, including owner Joe Lacob, sources said. Ultimately, the expectation from rival teams around the NBA is that Kuminga will go back to the Warriors with the mutual understanding that he will be moved before the trade deadline in February.

There isn't a market for him right now, which is why a short-term reunion between Kuminga and the Warriors could be beneficial for both sides. Kuminga could prove his worth during the first few months of the 2025-26 season and rebuild interest around the league, while the Warriors would be able to utilize his full salary instead of 50 percent in sign-and-trade scenarios.

This is where Golden State's offseason is at this point. Until Kuminga's situation is figured out, the Warriors can't make any other moves since his contract will push them close to the first apron. As of right now, the Warriors are $25 million below this mark.

Only nine players are under contract for the Warriors right now, which is why further moves will come after the expectation of Kuminga returning. More moves are coming for the Dubs, and just because they haven't made an official move in free agency doesn't mean this organization hasn't been busy.

While talking about his team during their Summer League game on Friday evening, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. discussed what the Warriors are looking for to expand their roster around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

“I think we learned a lot about our team this past year,” Dunleavy told ESPN. “What do we need to add? I think from that standpoint, we'll look in the frontcourt to add some shooting. In the backcourt, (add) some defense. Offensively, guys who can shoot, pass, (and) dribble. There's tons of needs, but we've zeroed in on some areas we need to address.”

Dunleavy also mentioned how Kuminga stepped up when Curry went down in the playoffs, and that is a “big reason why” the team would like to have him come back on a new contract.

Behind the scenes, the Warriors have been active in free agency despite not agreeing to any new contract yet. Among the notable names linked to Golden State this offseason, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton loom large, sources said.

This shouldn't come as a shock to anyone, as Horford and Melton have been linked to the Dubs extensively over the last few weeks, including in our last Siegel's Scoop before NBA Summer League.

Although he has been linked to a few other teams, the expectation from other teams outside the Warriors at Summer League is that the 39-year-old won't retire and he will instead play his 19th NBA season with Golden State. This addition would check off Dunleavy's box for shooting in the frontcourt, as well as an experienced player who can “shoot, pass, and dribble.”

Then there is Melton, who has been linked to the Warriors, as well as the Lakers, since the start of free agency. During the first week of free agency, there was no shortage of league personnel who believed Melton signing with Los Angeles was inevitable. The Lakers need a versatile defender on the perimeter who can knock down multiple three-point shots, which is why Melton was viewed as the perfect fit.

Since then, they have filled all 15 of their roster spots, utilized their full mid-level exception, and Melton has been keeping his options open. One interesting note from NBA Summer League regarding Melton is that he's not necessarily a mid-level exception player and could take a minimum contract for the right situation, sources said.

That “right situation” would obviously take playing time, role, and the team's status into account. Melton is already familiar with the Warriors, he would be guaranteed playing time in Kerr's nightly rotation, and Golden State expects to be in the mix to contend in the Western Conference next season.

Compared to the likes of the Clippers and Lakers, two teams also mentioned for Melton, Golden State logically makes a lot of sense for him coming off his ACL injury.

Outside of players like Malcolm Brogdon, Trey Lyles, and Gary Payton II, who we previously reported as potential free-agent targets for the Warriors this offseason, two other interesting names were brought up in conversations during the first two days of NBA Summer League: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons.

The 34-year-old guard won't be returning to Charlotte, and he has always talked about playing alongside his brother. Warriors fans and the Curry family alike would surely love to see Seth on a minimum contract in The Bay.

As for Simmons, he is expected to be a minimum-contract player during the 2025-26 season. Throughout his career, the former first-overall pick has thrived in systems where there are viable, reliable shooters around him. After being a rumored Warriors target in the past, Simmons could give Golden State everything they need in terms of height, rebounding, and playmaking outside of Steph.

To all the Warriors fans who have been pleading for their team to make a move this offseason — once Kuminga's dilemma is solved, plenty of notable deals will be finalized. There are a handful of free agents who have deliberately held off on pursuing other opportunities to wait on Golden State.

Myles Turner's decision shocked NBA personnel

What the [insert choice word] happened with Myles Turner in free agency?

Even though he had always been included in trade rumors throughout his 10 years with the Indiana Pacers, nobody ever expected the team to let Turner go. Turner was the longest-tenured player on the roster, he was the leader in the locker room, and the Pacers just made the NBA Finals.

If Tyrese Haliburton didn't blow out his Achilles, perhaps the Pacers would have been NBA champions for the first time ever!

All of this, and Turner turned his back on the only franchise he's ever played for in the NBA.

This decision shocked many around the league. It's not necessarily his decision to leave that is the most puzzling either, as word circulating around the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is that Turner didn't even give Indiana a chance to match what the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and offered him.

“I'm not really sure why the Pacers always undervalued him,” one agent who has a close relationship with the Pacers told ClutchPoints. “He played below his market value on his last contract, and they expected him to take another cut this time around because they clearly didn't want to go into the tax? This was shocking. We didn't expect Myles leaving to even be a discussion this summer.”

One Eastern Conference scout pointed not to Turner's decision to leave Indianapolis as the most shocking aspect of this transaction, but to his decision to join the Bucks of all teams.

Some around the league have speculated that there was more going on behind the scenes with the Pacers than what has been said, and now teams are watching this team closely entering the 2025-26 season. A decision not to bring back Turner on a fair contract could have a devastating impact on Indiana's future, especially with Haliburton out for the entire year.

While everyone was out enjoying the 110-degree weather and preparing for Day 2 of Summer League on Friday, Turner held his introductory press conference with the Bucks and basically took a not-so-subtle jab at his former team.

“For me, ultimately, it was about just staying competitive. Two years ago, got to the Eastern Conference Finals. Obviously last year, we got to the Finals. But being there, being a part of winning basketball has changed my entire perspective of the league,” Turner said. “I saw a chance to remain competitive here and Jon (Horst), even Doc (Rivers), has assured me that winning is our top priority here.”

The Bucks' brass have assured Turner that winning is their top priority because of a certain two-time MVP whose future is still up for discussion among league personnel. Oh yeah, it's that Giannis Antetokounmpo guy.

If you're expecting Giannis news at this part of the story, you are going to be disappointed. Antetokounmpo is enjoying his summer and traveling before he will sit down and fully think about his future in Milwaukee.

With this statement alone from Turner, he has gone from the most beloved player on the Pacers to public enemy number one when he returns to Indianapolis for the first time.

Yikes!

Key NBA Summer League notes

Other than the constant gossip and talk of moves that could happen around the league, what's real is right in front of us. NBA Summer League is a great spectacle full of amazing stories every year, and the headliners of this 11-day event are the 2025 rookie class.

Flagg was who everyone came to see on Day 1 of Summer League Thursday night. What made this matchup even more interesting was that he was going up against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who always have the most fan support in Vegas since LA is only about four hours away.

Fans were not disappointed early on in this game, as James took the challenge of guarding Flagg and held his own for a few possessions before the first-overall pick showcased his abilities. Although the box score may show that Flagg was only 5-of-21 from the floor and scored just 10 points in his debut, everything else he did stood out.

Whether it was his help-side defense or his high-IQ decisions to move the ball around instead of being selfish and hunting spots, Flagg made a ton of exceptional reads on both ends of the floor that won't show up in the box score. That is why the Dallas Mavericks believe he can be the missing piece in their championship pursuit.

Even though everyone came to see Flagg, Ryan Nembhard was silently the Mavericks' best player with 21 points and five assists. It is still shocking that Nembhard wasn't selected in the draft because he is a very smart player who takes care of the basketball and doesn't let his opponents speed him up.

There is a good chance this rookie sees minutes early in his career with Dallas, especially with Kyrie Irving recovering from his ACL injury.

Elsewhere in Texas, another first-round pick caught everyone's attention on Thursday night. That would be Carter Bryant with the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite having just five points in 19 minutes, Bryant had five rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. Not to mention, his defensive intensity and leadership on the court stood out the most.

In the middle of the 2025-26 season, I truly believe we are going to be talking about Bryant being one of the steals of this year's draft because of how dynamic and versatile a player he is. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan on the wing, Bryant is in the perfect situation to contribute right away. He can play off solidified young stars in San Antonio and continue to grow as an offensive weapon.

Buy stock in Carter now because it's about to take off.

Three other standouts, all of whom played on Friday, were Kyle Filipowski, Kobe Bufkin, and Liam McNeeley.

Without Ace Bailey on the floor due to a hip flexor injury, Filipowski stole the spotlight for the Utah Jazz with 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists. As the Jazz continue to rebuild and figure out a path forward with their young talents, Filipowski has suddenly emerged as a real threat in Utah's frontcourt next to Walker Kessler.

Entering his second season with the Jazz, expect Filipowski to step into a much larger role, especially when it comes to helping initiate the offense from the top of the arc.

In this same game on the other team, McNeeley had a great showing in his first Summer League game with the Charlotte Hornets. McNeeley had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in 28 minutes off the bench against Utah on Friday afternoon. Aside from knocking down jumpers from the perimeter, McNeeley proved to everyone that he will be a threat to make plays for himself by getting to the rim.

Charlotte needs this type of dynamic playmaker next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, which is why many will be scouting and watching McNeeley closer in his second Summer League game on Saturday.

Lastly, why don't we talk about the Atlanta Hawks for a second?

New general manager Onsi Saleh had one of the best offseasons out of any executive in the league by adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell. As he enters his third season with the Hawks, Bufkin is looking to prove to Saleh and this organization that he can also be a key offseason addition in a way now that he's finally healthy.

The former 15th overall pick has battled a slew of injuries throughout his young career, yet he put together a 29-point performance on Friday, the second-highest scoring output from any player in all of NBA Summer League that day. Of his 29 points, 15 of them came from the free-throw line, as Bufkin wasn't afraid of drawing contact and playing aggressively.

If the 21-year-old guard can continue to build on this performance, then he could be yet another key addition to Atlanta's course of attack on offense this upcoming season. Don't sleep on the Hawks, especially with how wide open the Eastern Conference is.

Other key notes and intel from around the NBA:

Boston Celtics: Boston is continuing to evaluate the trade market for Anfernee Simons despite recently introducing him to the team, sources said. Simons is a player the Celtics do hold interest in keeping, but there is also a clear need to move out of the second apron and cut down on the team's total payroll more than Brad Stevens already has. It still seems like more changes are coming in Boston before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Chicago Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have drawn plenty of trade interest around the league, sources said. More teams have inquired about Dosunmu since before the draft than White. While the Chicago Bulls could wind up holding onto both guards and address their futures at the trade deadline, there is still buzz that exists regarding one of these players being dealt this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers: It isn't a secret that the Lakers have been looking around the league at viable options who can supply two-way depth on the wing. Although Andrew Wiggins has been mentioned as a possible target on multiple occasions, it doesn't seem like anything has changed on that front regarding what the Heat have been asking for — a first-round pick along with key talent.

Los Angeles is kind of stuck right now, especially with all the drama that surrounds LeBron James. Could this not just be his final season in LA but in the NBA? After all, this will be Year 23 for LeBron, and the expectation for years was that he would be done after his 23rd season. This will be an interesting development to follow leading up to training camp in September.

Memphis Grizzlies: The Memphis Grizzlies have been shopping Cole Anthony and John Konchar in trade discussions before and during NBA Summer League, multiple sources confirmed. Anthony won't be staying with Memphis, as the two sides will very likely reach a buyout agreement if there is no trade to be had.

Konchar does have multiple suitors, one being the Nets, who expressed interest in him before the trade deadline this past February. He is expected to be traded this offseason, with Memphis looking to cut costs.