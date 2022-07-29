Phillies looking into Guardians pitcher ahead of MLB trade deadline but it’s not Shane Bieber

The Philadelphia Phillies are making a true playoff push this season. Despite Bryce Harper being injured, they have one of the National League’s Wild Card spots locked down. As the 2022 MLB trade deadline approaches, they are looking to make upgrades.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Phillies have Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac on their radar. Philly is among the many teams looking to add pitching at the deadline.

Guardians SP Zach Plesac is on radar of Phillies, who seek starter, CF and presumably pen. Other contenders seeking a SP: Yankees, White Sox, Twins, Cardinals, Dodgers, Jays, Brewers, Mariners (yep, most) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2022

Although Shane Bieber would have been the best Guardians pitcher that the Phillies could target, it would have taken a lot to land him. Plesac, who has a 4.09 ERA, 4.18 FIP, 1.263 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 99.0 innings this season, should still be a decent piece for the end of Philadelphia’s starting rotation. The 27-year-old’s nice collection of off-speed pitches should make him a solid addition.

The star duo of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have carried the Phillies’ pitching this season. The team’s bullpen mishaps have made for some extremely embarrassing results and should look to fix that issue, too. Adding another solid starter is still a very solid plan, especially because so many of them are available for trade. Plesac would be beneficial since he is under team control for three more seasons.

The Phillies have plenty of other options ahead of the MLB trade deadline, namely Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, David Robertson and Daniel Bard. Given Philly’s need for pitching, they should be able to find at least one arm to help them snap their 10-year playoff drought.