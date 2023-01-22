The Phoenix Suns appear to be having some problems, and it’s not only Devin Booker’s groin injury. Chris Paul hasn’t been himself this entire season, and the forward positions have two obvious openings since Cam Johnson’s knee issues and Jae Crowder’s trade situation. As a result, the Suns are mired in 10th place in the Western Conference. Don’t be surprised if they make some changes before the trade deadline this year. Here we will look at the players the Suns must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.

The Suns have had a rough season with injuries and internal issues. However, they have assets to make a trade for an All-Star player. In the meantime, they will focus on improving their bench and getting healthy. Chris Paul’s inconsistent performance and poor shooting season may also be a concern for the playoffs. As such, they may consider adding backcourt reinforcements.

The team has been linked to trades involving players such as Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, and Jae Crowder. The potential trade framework involving Deandre Ayton and multiple first-round picks could also be worth keeping an eye on. Still, we don’t believe shipping Ayton out would be in the Suns’ best interest, unless of course, they get a really elite player in return.

With that said, let’s look at the players the Suns must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

3. Dario Saric

Dario Saric has an expiring contract worth $9.2 million. He is being considered a trade option due to his salary and past contributions to the team. Keep in mind that he played a key role in helping the Suns reach the 2021 Finals. Right now, his ACL situation has limited him to only 11 games. Saric is currently averaging 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He surely won’t be the main player in any deal, but he could be a good salary filler.

Dario Saric's first NBA bucket since June 30, 2021:pic.twitter.com/aLtLcjOR3V — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 2, 2022

2. Landry Shamet

Like Saric, Landry Shamet may be included in a trade package for a player with a higher salary. He is on a four-year deal worth $9.5 million per year. However, only the next two years are guaranteed.

Shamet has been a high-variance player for the Suns since they acquired him. He has definitely shown potential as an offensive weapon with his quickness and ability to move off screens. However, consistency has been an issue for him. Despite this, he can defend at an average level and can be trusted to compete.

Right now, he’s out with a foot injury, so that has to be kept in mind. He is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 assists per game this season. He is also shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

1. Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder is a player who is highly sought after by many other teams. Remember that despite the injury to Cameron Johnson, it is unlikely that Crowder will return to the Suns’ active roster. He has not played for the Suns this season and his absence is impacting the team. The Suns need to find a replacement for him, and they may consider accepting less-than-ideal trade offers to fill the vacancy.

Several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, and others, have expressed interest in him. For now, let’s focus on two of those teams.

The Bucks and Heat remain strongly interested in acquiring Crowder. However, the long time he has spent away from the team raises concerns about his ability to adapt to a new environment and his conditioning.

Both sides have also been linked to other trade targets such as Cam Reddish. The Bucks are motivated to add another wing, while the Heat need to add depth at the power forward position. Both teams have limited trade assets, though. Additionally, with Crowder set to reach free agency, other teams could potentially pursue him in free agency instead of at the trade deadline.