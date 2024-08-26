The United States' dominance continued at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Team USA women's basketball team clinched its eighth consecutive gold medal. Now, the focus has shifted to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and what players will make up that roster – especially after all the drama surrounding Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from this year’s Olympic team.

With legendary players like Diana Taurasi stepping away from the international stage, it opens the door for the next generation of stars to make their mark. Here’s a prediction of the 12 players who should represent Team USA in 2028.

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP of the 2024 Olympics, is a lock for the 2028 roster. Wilson’s dominance on both ends of the court, highlighted by her scoring, rebounding,and shot-blocking, makes her the centerpiece of Team USA’s frontcourt. At 31, Wilson will still be in her prime and is expected to maintain her status as one of the best players in the world. Her ability to take over games in crucial moments was instrumental in securing gold in Paris, and she will undoubtedly be a key figure in Los Angeles.

Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from the 2024 Olympic team sparked controversy, but there’s little doubt she will be on the 2028 Olympic roster. Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, has quickly transitioned to the WNBA, where she leads the league in assists as a rookie. Her ability to create offense, both for herself and her teammates, will be crucial for Team USA. Clark’s deep shooting range and playmaking skills will make her a focal point in Los Angeles, where she will likely take on a starting role.

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Napheesa Collier’s ability to play multiple positions and her basketball IQ make her a perfect fit for international competition. Collier was a key contributor to the 2024 team, excelling in her role as a connector on both ends of the court. Collier has indicated she has every intention to play for Team USA again. At 31, Collier will bring experience and versatility to the 2028 roster.

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Kahleah Copper’s clutch performance in the 2024 gold medal game, where she scored 10 crucial points in the fourth quarter, ensures her place on the 2028 roster. Her game is built on athleticism and toughness, traits that should age well. Copper’s ability to get to the rim and score in key moments will be invaluable for Team USA women's basketball in Los Angeles.

Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks)

Cameron Brink was poised to make her Olympic debut in 3×3 basketball in 2024 before an ACL injury derailed her plans. By 2028, Brink will have fully recovered and could be an essential piece of the 5-on-5 team. Known for her size, mobility and defensive capabilities, Brink could provide the physical presence needed in the post, complementing Wilson. Her versatility to play both power forward and center makes her an invaluable addition to the roster.

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. By 2028, Bueckers will have solidified her place among the league’s elite guards. Known for her smooth scoring and clutch performances, Bueckers will be an integral part of Team USA’s backcourt. Her chemistry with Clark, developed through years of playing together in youth and college basketball, will be an added advantage for the national team.

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Sabrina Ionescu made her Olympic debut in 2024, and her all-around game makes her a key player for the 2028 Team USA roster. Ionescu’s ability to play both guard positions, combined with her basketball IQ, ensures she will have a significant role in Los Angeles. By 2028, Ionescu will have had time to further refine her playmaking, providing leadership and versatility for Team USA.

JuJu Watkins, a highly touted prospect from USC, would be one of the youngest players on the 2028 roster. Despite her youth, Watkins’ size, athleticism and scoring ability would make her a perfect fit for the international stage. Watkins is a three-level scorer with the strength to finish through contact, and her potential to be a game-changer will be a valuable asset for Team USA in Los Angeles.

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Jackie Young’s performance in the 2024 Olympics, where she played a pivotal role as a two-way player, cements her place on the 2028 roster. Young’s ability to defend multiple positions and contribute offensively makes her an ideal player for the FIBA game. At 30, Young will bring a wealth of experience and will be relied upon for her defensive acumen and ability to score in transition.

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Arike Ogunbowale has long been known for her scoring ability, and by 2028, she will be ready to bring that talent to the Olympic stage. Ogunbowale has a knack for making clutch plays, a trait that will be crucial in high-pressure situations. Despite not being selected for the 2024 team, Ogunbowale’s experience and scoring prowess make her a valuable addition to the 2028 U.S. women's basketball roster. Her ability to create her own shot and take over games when needed will be a significant asset for Team USA.

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rhyne Howard, the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, would be an excellent addition to the 2028 Team USA roster. By 2028, Howard will be 28 years old and in her prime, having already established herself as one of the league’s top scorers and most versatile players. Howard's ability to play both shooting guard and small forward, combined with her defensive skills and scoring efficiency, make her a strong candidate to represent the U.S. in Los Angeles.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

A veteran of the USA Basketball program, Stewart will be 33 in 2028. Her experience and two-way prowess make her invaluable to Team USA women's basketball. Stewart has the opportunity to secure her fourth Olympic gold medal, and despite her age, she is expected to remain one of the most efficient and effective players in the world​