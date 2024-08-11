The Team USA women's basketball team came away with a 67-66 win in the Gold Medal Game over France on Sunday, and Kahleah Copper was a standout performer. After the game A'ja Wilson had a blunt take to describe Copper's performance to help Team USA come away with the win.

“That b***h!” A'ja Wilson said in an interview after the game.

Kahleah Copper came off of the bench for Team USA, playing 22:17 minutes in the game, scoring 12 points with five rebounds, with many of her contributions coming in crucial moments. Copper, the Phoenix Mercury star, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game as well.

“MF Olympic gold medalist. Address me as such.” Kahleah Copper wrote on X.

It did not come easy for Team USA, as France put up a great fight. Gabby Williams turned in a very impressive performance in the Gold Medal Game for France, making a shot as time expired in the fourth quarter, but her feet were on the line. As a result, France was one point short in the game after a very impressive effort.

Copper's focus will now turn back to helping the Mercury secure a good playoff spot with the WNBA starting back up after the break.

Other key contributors for Team USA outside of Kahleah Copper

The starters for Team USA were Chelsea Gray, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Jackie Young. A'ja Wilson contributed the most out of the starters, putting up 21 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks, while playing 33:19 minutes as well.

Napheesa Collier's day was impressive as well, as she scored seven points with 11 rebounds. Collier and Wilson were the only two starters to put up double digit points for Team USA. Kopper was one of the two bench players to score in the double digits. The other was Kelsey Plum, who provided 12 points in 21:08 minutes.

Diana Taurasi did not play in the Gold Medal Game in her final Olympics. With Taurasi on the way out, there are some young players on the rise who should be in play for the 2028 Olympics. Caitlin Clark is obviously the headliner, and it would be surprising if she does not make the roster at that point. Angel Reese is another obvious name, along with players who are still in the college ranks like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.

It will be interesting to see who is on the roster for 2028, but for now, the 2024 team will be celebrated.