Diana Taurasi, one of basketball’s most decorated athletes, added another chapter to her legendary career by securing her sixth Olympic gold medal with Team USA in a tight 67-66 win vs. France on Sunday. The unprecedented achievement solidifies Taurasi's status as one of the most successful basketball players in Olympic history. The 42-year-old WNBA legend, who has been a cornerstone of the U.S. women’s basketball team for two decades, reflected on her storied career and the future of the program in the moments following the victory.

“I’m just happy… sometimes you don’t think the ends ever close, but when it is, it makes you feel grateful, lucky,” Taurasi said in a video shared by USA Basketball on social media, vis ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. “I was with my idols when I was young, I was with my counterparts in the middle, and I get to see these young superstars growing. Just happy to be a part of it and they’ll continue the legacy for sure.”

Taurasi’s words encapsulate the journey she has experienced with Team USA, from being a young player learning from legends like Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes, to becoming a leader and mentor to the next generation of stars. As Taurasi steps back, the future of Team USA looks bright. Her reference to “young superstars” likely alludes to Team USA players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu, who have been making huge impacts both in the WNBA and on the international stage. Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, has emerged as one of the most dominant forces in the game. Ionescu, though early in her professional career, has shown the potential to be a future leader for Team USA.

Team USA has promising future in young talent

Other WNBA rookies, such as the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark have also quickly become one of the most talked-about young talents in women's basketball. Her sharpshooting and playmaking skills have already established her as a future star for Team USA, positioning her as a potential key player for the national team in the coming years. Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky is another rising star who has her eyes on the 2028 Olympics. Her tenacity and skill set make her a strong candidate to contribute to Team USA's sustained dominance on the world stage in the future.

Team USA's future in women's basketball seems bright, as the team continues to develop young talent. The program's success over the years has been built on a foundation of mentorship and continuity, with veteran players like Taurasi helping to guide the next generation. The legacy she and her teammates have built is one that will continue to inspire and empower young athletes for years to come.