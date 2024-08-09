Jackie Young’s emergence as a key starter for Team USA during the Paris Olympics has been a topic of discussion, particularly after she replaced veteran Diana Taurasi in the starting lineup for the quarterfinals against Nigeria on Wednesday and then again in the semifinals against Australia on Friday. Young, known for her defensive prowess, spoke candidly about her approach to stepping into such a critical role.

“Just by being patient, we don’t know our minutes coming into each game,” Young said in an interview with Andscape’s Arielle Chambers, highlighting the uncertainty that comes with each Olympic matchup. “Just being ready, being locked in… being locked in on the defensive end and executing the schemes.”

Young emphasized her focus on defense, recognizing that her primary role was to make it difficult for the opposition, applying pressure and being physical.

The decision to start Young over Taurasi was not made lightly. Taurasi, a six-time Olympian and one of the most decorated players in the history of women’s basketball, had struggled offensively during the group stage, scoring just one point across three games. In contrast, Young had a standout performance against Germany, where she scored 19 points, including five three-pointers, making her a natural choice for the starting role as Team USA advanced deeper into the tournament.

Jackie Young’s impact on Team USA

Young’s impact was immediately felt in the quarterfinal game against Nigeria, where she scored 15 points and played a critical role in Team USA’s 88-74 victory. Her contributions continued in the semifinals against Australia, where she added 14 points to help secure an 85-64 win, propelling Team USA to their 60th consecutive Olympic victory and into their eighth straight gold medal game.

Reflecting on her role, Young stressed the importance of team dynamics and adaptability.

“Being able to accept whatever role that is for the team, for us to win a gold medal. We have a lot of great pieces. We have a lot of great players. So just making sacrifices… and accepting whatever role in order to win,” she said.

The semifinals against Australia demonstrated Team USA’s depth. Breanna Stewart led the team with 16 points, while A’ja Wilson contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Young’s defensive efforts were key in stifling Australia’s offense, allowing Team USA to extend their Olympic winning streak to an unprecedented 60 games.

As Team USA prepares for the gold medal game on Sunday against either France or Belgium, Young’s role will continue to be crucial. The team’s success thus far has been a collective effort, and a win would not only secure their place as the most successful basketball program in Olympic history but also solidify the legacies of players like Taurasi and Stewart.