Breanna Stewart and most members of Team USA have experienced an Olympics title before, but they are definitely not numb to the feeling of being a gold medalist following a narrow 67-66 victory over France on Saturday. Judging by the sheer joy the players expressed, one would not think that the United States women's basketball program was celebrating its eighth consecutive Summer Games crown.

The camaraderie was evident, as the group soaked up the moment in Paris. Stewart, who recorded a crucial block to help Team USA preserve a three-point lead late, is inviting fans to witness some of the heartfelt embraces, champagne shenanigans and many laughs that were shared after the squad officially completed its Olympics objective.

The two-time WNBA Finals MVP posted a video that nicely wraps up their highly successful and enjoyable European business trip. People can get an idea of what the vibes were just by reading her pun-laden caption. “Oui did it,” she said.

Breanna Stewart shares some of Team USA's celebration

Among the highlights captured on the three-time gold medalist's camera, known as the Stewie Cam– Stewart basking in the moment with wife Marta Xargay (former Phoenix Mercury player and Spanish League champion) and their two children, an individual hilariously being removed from a group photo by security at the last minute (Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd was losing it) and Kelsey Plum bemoaning the fact that Australia's Ezi Magbegor was left off the WNBA All-Star roster.

Breanna Stewart has been at or near the top for almost the entirety of her basketball career, cementing herself as one of the best talents of all-time. And yet, she does not look jaded in the least. Those who agree to represent the United States in multiple Olympics know not to take anything for granted. Participating in this quadrennial worldwide sports extravaganza is something that should ideally stick with the athlete for the rest of their life.

The Paris Games will clearly hold a special place in Stewart's heart, as she shows her two small children what it is like to help Team USA stay on top. But since they are too young to appreciate the triumph, going through the Stewie Cam years from now ought to be both informative and entertaining.