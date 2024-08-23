Sabrina Ionescu who just won gold with Team USA at the Paris Olympics has been a flamethrower for the New York Liberty this year, helping the Eastern Conference team become the first to secure a playoff spot in the 2024 WNBA season.

Although Ionescu aimed to debut at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, she was unable to attend the training camp for the event. Recovering from surgery and an ankle injury, her aspiration to compete internationally in the Olympics was delayed by three years.

But in preparation for the Paris Olympics, the training camp was filled with stiff competition from experienced Team USA players. So when the 26-year-old was summoned for an interview, she was taken aback by what actually happened.

Sabrina Ionescu sharing how she got her Team USA nod

The Liberty sharpshooter recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, where she shared a story about a mock interview set up in June that ultimately brought her to tears.

A reflective Ionescu recounted how she learned about her selection for Team USA, sharing her side of the story with a little sense of nostalgia.

“I don’t get surprised often, and I got surprised. Um, they said I had an interview, and was just like ‘I don’t wanna do it.’ And they were like ‘You need to come do this interview.’ And so then, I walked into the hotel and they had the Director of USA Basketball, was holding up a 6 Ionescu jersey and I just started crying because I was like ‘This means I made the team,'” said a smiling Ionescu.

Ionescu had already secured gold with the senior women's basketball team at the 2022 World Cup in Australia and was eager to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

While her peers, like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson, had already claimed Olympic gold, Ionescu was determined to make the most of her opportunity to compete for her country in Paris.

Ionescu's memorable Olympic experience

During her time with Team USA in Paris, Ionescu consistently gave her all, averaging 5.5 points per game with a 42% field goal percentage.

One of her shining moments came in a game against Belgium, where she sank a crucial three-pointer, contributing to the team's 87-74 victory.

In the gold medal match, Ionescu delivered three much-needed assists, playing a key role in her team's narrow 67-66 victory over France.

Reflecting on her first Olympic gold medal game, Ionescu described the experience as giving her “chills.” She shared that defeating the host nation in the final made the moment even more memorable.

The exhilarating atmosphere, with fans enthusiastically drumming and cheering for their team, deeply impressed Ionescu. It led her to reflect on how the fan experience in America could benefit from a similar energy.

Leading the New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu has been a key player for the Liberty this season, leading the team with 19.9 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists, playing a crucial role in their playoff success. She shoots 42.7% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Liberty guard has been in exceptional form recently, scoring 28, 30, 18, and 23 points in her last four games. This hot streak has been crucial in the team’s strong season. New York is currently the only team in the league with over 20 wins.

However, the Liberty have decided to bench Ionescu for their Thursday night game against the Dallas Wings. The team will be without Ionescu, who is dealing with a neck injury, as they face the struggling Wings at the Barclays Center.

New York is likely to rest Ionescu for an additional game as a precaution before the postseason.