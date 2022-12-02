Published December 2, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Today, developer Game Box has announced their latest game, Primitive. With this announcement, they have also launched a trailer to give a glimpse into what the game is like.

Primitive is a brand new survival shooter set in the Stone Age. According to the executives from Game Box, the game will be very similar to Ubisoft’s Far Cry Primal. However, compared to Far Cry Primal, Primitive aims to show a more realistic environment that existed during that time. This meant that it would be more raw with its survival elements with how wild the environment was during that era.

Not much details were given about the story and setting so far. However, it seems that in the game, the player will be put up against the different forces of nature. This can range from very harsh and unforgiving weather all the way to an environment that could kill the player at the drop of a hat. Because of how unforgiving the surroundings are during that era, players are required to be capable of building a shelter for protection and survival.

There are also wild animals that could harm the player when they are approached the wrong way. Aside from the forces of nature, there are also other Neanderthals that will go against the player in the game. It seems that there is a tribe system where a player’s tribe can go against the other tribes in the game.

Aside from these gameplay details, they had also mentioned that Primitive is being developed on a modern engine. Currently, Primitive is using the new Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics. By using this brand new engine for its graphics, the game could deliver a realistic depiction of the setting and help the players to become immersed in these dangerous environments.

As of the announcement, there is no specified release date and so far, it is only being released on the PC platform. Be sure to check out the gaming section of Clutchpoints for more gaming news.