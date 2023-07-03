The future of Kylian Mbappe continues to dominate headlines. The star forward demands a jaw-dropping contract from potential suitors to secure his departure from PSG this summer, reported by goal.com.

According to reports from Marca, Mbappe is seeking an astonishing €240 million-per-year contract from clubs interested in signing him. While Real Madrid has been frequently linked with the French sensation, his salary expectations make a move this summer unrealistic for the Spanish giants. Liverpool has also been mentioned as a potential destination, but matching Mbappe's wage demands would be a significant hurdle for the Reds.

Last summer, Mbappe and Real Madrid were at the center of a protracted transfer saga. However, the World Cup winner ultimately decided to remain in Paris and signed a lucrative new contract. Nevertheless, Mbappe has reportedly informed PSG that he will only stay at the club for one more season and will not activate the optional one-year extension clause, which would have kept him until 2025.

This means that from January 1, 2024, Mbappe will be free to negotiate personal terms with other clubs ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer of 2024. Real Madrid had hoped to secure Mbappe's services this summer, especially with Karim Benzema's departure for Saudi Arabia. However, the combination of Mbappe's exorbitant wage demands and a transfer fee demanded by PSG renders such a move impossible at the moment, as stated by Marca.

Los Blancos have already made a significant investment this summer with the £113 million acquisition of Jude Bellingham. As a result, they will need to exercise patience and wait until next year if they hope to secure the services of one of the world's premier strikers.

As Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain, the football world eagerly awaits the unfolding saga and whether any club will be willing to meet his staggering financial demands to secure his services.