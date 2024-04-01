Purdue basketball locked up a Final Four spot after failing to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in previous seasons. It was an emotional moment for Zach Edey, who belted out a NSFW message after securing the win. Now, the star center fires back at the coaches and doubters who overlooked him.
During the postgame presser, the Purdue basketball star couldn't help but thank head coach Matt Painter for giving him the opportunity to play for the Boilermakers. After that, Edey name-dropped Tennessee coach Rick Barnes as one of the coaches who “overlooked” him during the recruiting process.
Considering Edey is 7'4″, you'd think every coach in the nation would want him on their team. But according to Edey, that wasn't the case at all. He's been a monster for Purdue basketball over the years and the hard work appears to finally be paying off. Edey just led the Boilermakers to its first Final Four appearance since 1980.
Over the years, Zach Edey and the Purdue basketball team have been the butt of the joke, especially after they were eliminated as a No. 1 seed in the first round in 2023. But this season's been substantially different as the Boilermakers are now just two wins away from wining a title.
So, shoutout Edey for leading his team this far. The job isn't done yet, but they've more than proven their worth in the college basketball world. Edey is up for a battle though, as he and the Purdue basketball team must take on DJ Burns and the red hot NC State Wolfpack.
Why 2024 is Purdue basketball's year
Zach Edey has put up ridiculous numbers throughout the NCAA Tournament. He's had four 20-point double-doubles so far and doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon. He draws plenty of attention for opposing defenses and it allows his teammates to get open. Look for the Boilermakers to continue running the offense through him in the Final Four.
On top of that, Edey should matchup against DJ Burns nicely. Although Burns has been absolutely electric throughout the tournament, Edey has the height to slow him down. It's going to be a true battle of the Bigs in this matchup. However, Edey could force NC State to lean on the other players on their team if he can get Burns into foul trouble.