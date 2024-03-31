College basketball fans have roasted Purdue over recent years for their early exits from the NCAA Tournament. However, this year is a bit different as Zach Edey and the Boilermakers punched their ticket to the Final Four. After defeating Illinois, Edey went viral for his NSFW outburst and cutting down the net without a ladder.
You could feel the emotion exuding off of Zach Edey after Purdue basketball took down Illinois. Immediately after the win, the star center let the haters know the Boilermakers are here to win a championship.
“They thought they knew us, man. They thought they knew we hadn't in our hearts. I promise you they didn't, we are f****** winners.”
After all the criticism Purdue basketball has faced due to their early exits in previous NCAA Tournaments, it's awesome to see Edey so jacked up making the Final Four. He's had to hear the most hate of any of his teammates, as many basketball fans liked to poke fun of the star center. But now the Boilermakers are the last ones laughing with a Final Four trip.
As is tradition, teams who make it to the Final Four cut down the nets after the win. Usually, everyone has to use a ladder to cut down their piece of the net. But Zach Edey being 7'4″ cut down the net without a ladder. Just another display of how tall the Purdue basketball star truly is.
Congratulations to the Boilermakers! This is the first time the Purdue basketball program has made the Final Four since 1980. It's a massive accomplishment for this team, however, the job isn't done yet. They're now just two wins away from winning a championship.
How Purdue basketball can win the NCAA Tournament
No matter how you look it, Purdue basketball has a tough road to winning a championship. UConn and Alabama are guaranteed to be one of the teams in the championship round. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are set to face off against one of NC State or Duke in the Final Four. All four teams are playing great and deserve to be in contention for a title.
But Purdue basketball has a weapon that no other team has in basketball. His name is Zach Edey. His height and touch around the rim makes him an unstoppable force in college basketball. Edey's been on fire throughout the tournament, recording four 20-point double-doubles. He's the first player since Blake Griffen (2009) to put up those types of numbers in the NCAA Tournament, according to Keerthika Uthayakumar of TSN Sports.
Zach Edey's last 4 games:
30 PTS, 21 REB vs Grambling
23 PTS, 14 REB vs Utah St.
27 PTS, 14 REB vs Gonzaga
40 PTS, 16 REB vs Tennessee
He's the first player to record four 20-point double-doubles at a single men's NCAA tournament since Blake Griffin in 2009.
Stopping Zach Edey is the key to beating the Boilermakers. But that's much easier said than done. Look for the Purdue basketball star to continue playing at a high-level in the Final Four. Especially considering he's been the best player in the Men's bracket since the Round of 64.