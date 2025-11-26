There are few more synonymous things with Thanksgiving than Dallas Cowboys football, and they play the Kansas City Chiefs this year. It is a massive game for two teams out of the current playoff picture in their respective conferences. Your fantasy football playoff hopes may be riding on this matchup as well, so here are your Chiefs and Cowboys start 'em sit 'em for the big game.

The Chiefs and Cowboys both won massive games in Week 12 to keep pace in the playoff race. But that doesn't guarantee anything for these teams that got off to slow starts. Expect both offenses to come out flying in front of what could be the biggest television audience in league history. Both teams have a lot to prove and have the stage to change the narrative.

Who should you start and sit in your fantasy football lineup for the Chiefs and Cowboys game?

Fantasy football Chiefs-Cowboys start 'em

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City QB

The Chiefs still are not dominating teams on offense like they did at the beginning of the Mahomes era. But when they needed a fourth-quarter comeback to keep the season alive, Mahomes came through with some big drives late in the game. His fantasy football performance has not been stellar in recent weeks, but he is still worth starting on Thursday.

The Cowboys' defense got better at the trade deadline with the additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. But they still are not one of the stronger units in the league. Mahomes and Rashee Rice found a connection late in the game against the Colts, and it could lead to big fantasy days for both players on Thanksgiving.

George Pickens, Cowboys WR

If you drafted George Pickens in fantasy football, your team is likely doing very well. He was not picked at the top of drafts, but ranks second in the league in receiving yards. Even against a Chiefs defense that has played well in recent weeks, Pickens is an easy choice to lock into one of your wide receiver slots.

Pickens has at least 14 PPR points in each of his last six games. Even with Ceedee Lamb healthy and Jake Ferguson having a solid season, Pickens has been one of the top wide receivers in the league. Fantasy football managers who drafted Pickens will be in serious contention to win their leagues after another great performance on Thursday.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City RB

The Chiefs committed to a running game on Sunday, which helped them break through against the Colts and pick up the win. Even with Isiah Pacheco coming back from injury, Kareem Hunt should be the featured back in the offense. Pick him up for not only the goal-line dives for six, but for the bulk of carries throughout the game.

The Chiefs are going nowhere if they cannot run the ball. But the Cowboys won't be the easiest test. Quinnen Williams has built a very lucrative career on stopping the run and succeeded against Saquon Barkley last week. Still, Hunt is a candidate for a touchdown in this game.

Start ‘Em: Travis Kelce, KC TE, Jake Ferguson, DAL TE, Harrison Butker, KC K

Fantasy football Chiefs-Cowboys sit 'em

Hollywood Brown, Kansas City WR

The Chiefs' offense has not been dominant, and Hollywood Brown's fantasy football output has been a victim. He has not put up 10 PPR points since Week 6, with just one catch for ten yards against the Colts. It is time to move on from Brown as a flex option as the playoffs approach.

Brown started the season with a great performance in Week 1 and had a few spike weeks after that. But overall, he has not been a valuable member of successful fantasy teams this season. With Rashee Rice back in the lineup, move on from Brown this season.

Dallas D/ST

The Cowboys' defense is probably the most talked-about unit across professional football. They added Williams and Wilson, but that does not make them a great fantasy football option against the Chiefs on Thursday. Mahomes has not thrown many interceptions and does not take as many sacks as other quarterbacks. There are plenty of better options for your fantasy defense than the Cowboys.

The key to a fantasy defense is touchdowns, and the Cowboys do have touchdown ability with cornerback Da'Ron Bland. But that is not likely to happen, making them a bad choice for fantasy this week.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City RB

Isiah Pacheco is back from injury, but is not a good option for fantasy football managers this week. He did not have a lot of burst before hitting the shelf, and Hunt's recent success could lose Pacheco touches. Rookie Brashard Smith has also impressed with limited touches and could get some run under the bright lights.

Fantasy football managers who have kept Pacheco on their bench throughout his absence have found a replacement at running back. Keep that strategy going for this week and see if Pacheco is an option for the fantasy playoffs.