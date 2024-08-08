Ohio State HB Quinshon Judkins is perhaps the most overpowered player in College Football 25, thanks to his unstoppable spin move. However, the Buckeye and former Rebel has yet to perfect the move, as he's been focused on other things. But rest assured he's been hearing all about it. Without further ado, let's take a look at how pressing Circle or B makes this man a superstar on the virtual football field.

Ohio State HB Quinshon Judkins Hasn't Mastered his Overpowered Spin Move Yet in College Football 25

Ohio State HB Quinshon Judkins admitted in a recent interview with Eleven Warriors that he has yet to master his overpowered spin move in College Football 25. He said, “Everybody else knows how to use it, but I don’t. I’ve heard about it from all my teammates. They’re like bro, I use you every day and all types of stuff. It’s been fun.”

This comes shortly after Players' Lounge, an app that allows wagers to be placed on video games, banned the use of Ohio State competitions. However, if both teams agree to allow it, then players may use Ohio State.

Judkins' special spin move is a large factor in why Ohio State is so good in the game. Spinning with fast players in general already makes it very difficult for defenders to tackle you. So with Judkins' insane stats and strong roster of blockers around him, Judkins is probably the best back to use in the game.

Other Buckeyes have expressed their love for using Judkins in College Football 25. Freshman runningback Sam Williams-Dixon doesn't care if he's banned from any sort of competition. “I use him in (EA Sports College Football 25), too”, he said. “Everyone else, they try to ban using him or whatever, I’m still using him.”

For reference, Judkins is a 95 OVR at launch, making him the second best HB in the game. Furthermore, he has a spin move rating of 93. Honestly, it looks low, but his other speed ratings (speed, acceleration) seem to compensate for this and make him much faster. EA Sports obviously thinks very highly of one of the best transfer pickups in the nation.

We look forward to spamming Judkins' spin move a little longer, until either EA Sports nerfs it, or if a new HB takes the game over by storm.

Overall, that's everything there is to know. But for College Football 25 players, you'll have to download an update before spinning with Judkins again. The latest College Football 25 update makes several improvements to both gameplay and various modes. There's a lot to look over, so feel free to check out the full patch notes.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints.