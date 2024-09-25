The New York Rangers got some key injury updates after Tuesday's 6-4 preseason win over the New York Islanders, specifically regarding forward Artemi Panarin and defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Artemi Panarin did not practice Wednesday due to a lower-body injury that was reported after Tuesday's game, but he is day to day, according to NHL.com. Hopefully, Panarin can return soon and get ready for the start of the regular season for the Rangers, as he is arguably their best and most important offensive player.

Regarding Ryan Lindgren, he is week to week due to an upper-body injury, according to NHL.com. Lindgren has been a key defenseman for the Rangers in recent years, despite a down 2023-2024 season, and has played through injuries in the past, so this is discouraging. He has been on a pairing with Adam Fox for the majority of his career, and now he might not be there for the start of the regular season.

The Rangers come into this season with their eyes on winning a Stanley Cup. They have been close multiple times in the last three years, making it to the Eastern Conference Final in two of those seasons. But they have come up short. There is a lot of pressure on this group to come through, especially with some contract situations to figure out on the horizon.

Artemi Panarin is essential for the Rangers' success

There is no more important player on the Rangers than goaltender Igor Shesterkin, but Panarin is right behind him. It is likely a discussion between Panarin and Fox as the next most important Rangers players.

Panarin had 120 points last season for the Rangers, a career-high by a wide margin. He made the adjustmentment, which was to simply shoot the puck more. Panarin took 303 shots last year, according to Hockey Reference. His previous career high in a season was 228 with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017-2018. With the Rangers, his previous high was 209 in the first season with the team in 2019-2020.

That strategy has increased his goal scoring, but his passing ability is still on display. He thrived next to line mates Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere. Both Trocheck and Lafreniere had career seasons a year ago, and it is no coincidence that they played alongside Panarin.

That line is the Rangers' main driver of offense at even strength. While taking into account Panarin's impact on the power play, his heath is paramount for New York this upcoming season.