He's sometimes known as the “Rempire State Building” due to his proximity to the famed building in Manhattan, but New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has run afoul of the NHL for the fourth time in his NHL career.

Rempe was ejected during Friday night's game against the Dallas Stars after he elbowed defenseman Miro Heiskanen in the head; he was assessed a five-minute major for elbowing and immediately ejected from the game.

He skated from behind Heiskanen and immediately raised his elbow into the defenseman's head, hitting him into the glass along the half wall.

Expand Tweet

Rempe had only been skating in his fifth game of the season for the struggling Rangers, who have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe will get a call from the NHL Department of Player Safety

Any time that a player is assessed a match penalty for an infraction that occurs during a game, he's automatically subjected to a review from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Before the game, Rempe spoke at length about the trajectory of his career, via The Hockey News.

“I got a long journey ahead of me. I’ve come a long way in a short time and I think that the best thing for me is to just keep developing and stuff like that,” Rempe said. “First years in Hartford, I don’t think I played over 12 minutes once.

“I don’t think I played a single second of special teams – Ever. I think that for me to go and suddenly play 18 minutes and be very effective, as well, Not just be given that, earn it as well. I can be very effective in those minutes. It’s very beneficial. I think it means my games come a long way.”

Before Friday's game, Rempe had amassed 78 career PIM in just 21 games played.