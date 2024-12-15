One of the most puzzling storylines in the National Hockey League in the last several weeks is the saga of the New York Rangers, who have suddenly careened off a cliff after a strong 12-4 start to the campaign.

Following Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Rangers have now lost nine of their last 12 games. As if that weren't bad enough, they were dealt a significant blow on the health front; sniper Artemi Panarin will not be playing in Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

The Rangers announced Panarin will be unavailable due to an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. The Rangers are already without K'Andre Miller, who is on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Rangers have announced a significant roster move, as Kappo Kakko has been named a healthy scratch per coach Peter Laviolette.

The Rangers and Blues drop the puck just after 6:00 PM EST.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin said that New York needed to win the Stanley Cup this season

Panarin, who signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers in the summer of 2019, knows that the writing is on the wall for the Rangers and their potential Stanley Cup window beginning to close.

“I feel good about it, but there’s an important time in front of us,” Panarin said before the start of the 2024 postseason. “I kind of have to forget about the regular season. I’m just trying to be ready for the playoffs and the emotions (that come with it).”

“I feel pressure for the team,” he said. “I feel it for the Rangers. We have to win the Stanley Cup. That’s not just my personal pressure.”

Unfortunately, the Rangers didn't get the job done in the postseason, losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the Conference Final. And if this trend continues for New York, they could very well miss out on another postseason spot.