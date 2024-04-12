New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil hasn't played a hockey game since the beginning of November. But after skating on his own over the last couple of weeks, he surprised his teammates by joining Friday's practice — without a no-contact jersey.
“Filip Chytil skating with the [Rangers] is a great sign,” reported TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger. “He’s been medically cleared and wanted to get back on the ice. No timeline for his return and he won’t be rushed, but if all goes well he could provide a huge boost in the playoffs.”
“He’s a full go, with no non-contact jersey,” asserted USA Today Sports Rangers reporter Vince Mercogliano. “Word from a source is that he’s been medically cleared. The [NYR] are obviously prioritizing Chytil’s health given everything he’s been through, but I’m also hearing the playoffs aren’t out of the question if all goes well.”
Filip Chytil is back skating with the Rangers, and has been fully medically cleared.
His status for the playoffs remains unclear.
Chytil would be an absolutely monumental add to an already potent Rangers forward core in the postseason. Artemi Panarin is putting together a Hart Trophy caliber season, Vincent Trocheck is in the midst of his best campaign as an NHLer, and Alexis Lafreniere is finally starting to look like a No. 1 overall pick alongside the Breadman.
The roster has also been improved since the NHL trade deadline, with general manager Chris Drury making two key additions in Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken and Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
If Chytil can return in the playoffs, it will give New York yet another weapon as they look to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2014.
The entire team was thrilled to see No. 72 back on the ice — including Rangers bench boss Peter Laviolette.
“It's great to have him back out there,” said the head coach, per Mercogliano. “Looks like he had a lot of fun. He looks good out there.”
The 24-year-old took part in every drill during the 30-minute skate, even staying for extra work with skill coach Christian Hmura. He was also “greeted warmly by teammates,” reported Mercogliano, “who gave him a hearty round of stick taps and cheers as he led the post-practice huddle.”
Chytil was injured at the beginning of the season and ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after a setback during a morning skate on January 26. But the progress he's made since then has been extremely encouraging, and just the fact he might be an option in the postseason is music to the ears of Rangers fans.
Still, Laviolette made it clear the team is not going to rush him in any way.
“He’s at a point where he's been training, and he's now able to come back and join us,” he explained. “We're not going to rush him back. Whenever he feels and the eyes on him feel and the powers that be feel that he's in a good spot, that's a different story. But right now, there's absolutely no timetable.”
Chytil has had to deal with at least four concussions, a source told Mercogliano, another reason why the team will take it slow and steady with the youngster.
“He’s a really important player for us,” Panarin said on Friday. “It’s nice to have him, especially at this time. He’s doing pretty well, I feel. Physically, he looks ready. Everyone is happy for him.”
Despite losing two games in a row for the first time since early March, the Blueshirts remain on top of NHL standings with just two games left. At 53-23-4, they're looking like a powerhouse ahead of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Rangers hold a precarious one-point lead on the Dallas Stars in the President's Trophy race, and if they triumph in both of their last two games — against the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators — they'll win both the league and Metropolitan Division.
Although New York would love to win both, along with their first President's Trophy since 2015, the main goal is getting out of the first-round after a brutal Game 7 loss to the New Jersey Devils in 2023.
If Filip Chytil can come off the long-term injured reserve for the postseason, it'll add another key piece to a roster that continues its quest for a Stanley Cup in 2024.