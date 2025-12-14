Washington football dealt with Jedd Fisch potentially getting poached by UCLA two months ago. Fisch managed to stay with the Huskies — and hit LA Bowl history on Saturday night right in front of Rob Gronkowski.

The former Arizona head coach got his team to rack up 38 points against Boise State — a new record. UW shatters the 2023 mark held by UCLA (35 points), ironically versus the Broncos. Running back Jonah Coleman crossed the goal line from six yards out to hit the record.

Washington tight end Quentin Moore even honored the NFL legend Gronkowski with this “Gronk Spike,” which still drew a penalty.

Throwing a flag for a Gronk spike at the @LABowlGame is Bucked Up isn't it @RobGronkowski? pic.twitter.com/pAjeOLSSEf — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Quarterback Demond Williams went off on the Broncos defense to lead the 31-point charge. He tossed four touchdowns through the first three quarters. And his fourth came before the “Gronk Spike.”

Washington and Demond Williams draw online reactions

The dual-threat QB drew praise for his play — including from one former NFL offensive lineman.

“If Demond Williams only played in bowl games he’d win the Heisman,” Geoff Schwartz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The QB even earned some Heisman Trophy chatter online for his performance. He threw touchdowns to four different wide receivers — including the 32-yard exclamation point to Moore.

But arguably Williams' best pass came on this botched cornerback blitz attempt — leaving Denzel Boston all alone.

How was Denzel Boston this open 😂

pic.twitter.com/hZaUz0kMHi — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 14, 2025

The wide receiver went off with 125 yards on six catches before the fourth. Boston stated his case for LA Bowl Most Valuable Player honors next to Williams.

Deshawn Lynch started to threaten the LA Bowl record by returning his interception 57 yards to the BSU red zone. The defensive lineman stumbled and lost his balance, though.

Washington endured multiple injuries including before the Oregon clash. Yet the Huskies still managed to earn their way into a bowl game. And now they've delivered the most points ever in Gronkowski's bowl game.