Ahead of Cena's final WWE appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Portland Trail Blazers posted messages wishing John Cena luck before his retirement match.

Blazers forward Deni Avdija sent a direct video message to his childhood hero in a video shared by the team on X, formerly Twitter.

“Hey John [Cena], for a guy who grew up watching you, I just want to wish you good luck on your last match. Let's get 'em baby,” Deni Avdija said, punctuating the message by performing Cena’s trademark motion.

Good luck in your final match, @JohnCena 💪 Rip City is cheering you on, especially Deni ❤️👋 pic.twitter.com/NUSlF2v6SZ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The message highlighted how long Cena’s influence has stretched beyond wrestling and into other sports, and Avdija’s tribute was no coincidence. The Blazers' forward is a self-described member of “Cenation,” the fan base surrounding Cena throughout his wrestling career.

Avdija delivered a memorable crossover moment between the NBA and WWE during a January 2025 game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After hitting an and-one basket, Avdija rose from the floor and waved his hand in front of his face, recreating the iconic “you can’t see me” taunt popularized by WWE legend John Cena.

The gesture immediately caught attention, and it was followed by the John Cena theme song, which Avdija requested be played in the arena following his and-one conversions.

Article Continues Below

The Blazers organization leaned into the moment, posting a message of support ahead of the farewell. The message made clear that Avdija’s gesture reflected not just personal fandom but a broader show of support from the franchise.

“Good luck in your final match John Cena. Rip City is cheering you on, especially Deni,” the Portland Trail Blazers posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That final match came at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where Cena closed his legendary 23-year WWE career.

Despite a valiant effort, he was forced to tap out after Gunther locked in a sleeper hold. Following the match, a tribute video played as Cena saluted the crowd, left his armbands and sneakers in the ring, and said “it's been a pleasure serving you all these years,” before exiting one last time.